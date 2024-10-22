Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:06 Uhr
2,055 Euro
-0,100
-4,64 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
22.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
94 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
22 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.130     GBP1.776 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.110     GBP1.760 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.118069    GBP1.764842

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,280,853 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
452       2.130         XDUB      08:31:47      00071955427TRLO0 
5351       2.125         XDUB      09:34:20      00071957244TRLO0 
5231       2.120         XDUB      10:26:45      00071959526TRLO0 
4024       2.110         XDUB      11:38:22      00071961425TRLO0 
910       2.110         XDUB      11:38:22      00071961426TRLO0 
293       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964530TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964531TRLO0 
2023       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964532TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964533TRLO0 
4527       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964534TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964535TRLO0 
717       2.120         XDUB      13:19:40      00071964536TRLO0 
1177       2.120         XDUB      13:43:01      00071965363TRLO0 
7439       2.120         XDUB      14:32:30      00071967158TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      14:32:30      00071967159TRLO0 
2560       2.120         XDUB      14:32:30      00071967160TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      14:32:46      00071967168TRLO0 
3733       2.120         XDUB      14:32:46      00071967169TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      14:52:31      00071968011TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      14:52:31      00071968012TRLO0 
1100       2.120         XDUB      14:52:31      00071968013TRLO0 
116       2.120         XDUB      14:52:31      00071968014TRLO0 
7298       2.120         XDUB      14:57:31      00071968210TRLO0 
8000       2.120         XDUB      15:07:41      00071968563TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      15:07:41      00071968564TRLO0 
531       2.120         XDUB      15:07:41      00071968565TRLO0 
417       2.120         XDUB      15:07:41      00071968566TRLO0 
2990       2.115         XDUB      15:24:06      00071969738TRLO0 
2500       2.115         XDUB      15:24:06      00071969739TRLO0 
7000       2.120         XDUB      15:29:23      00071970036TRLO0 
1000       2.120         XDUB      15:29:23      00071970037TRLO0 
1448       2.120         XDUB      15:29:23      00071970038TRLO0 
1941       2.115         XDUB      15:33:14      00071970359TRLO0 
3465       2.115         XDUB      15:42:09      00071970763TRLO0 
1600       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971525TRLO0 
1000       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971526TRLO0 
250       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971527TRLO0 
580       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971528TRLO0 
1214       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971529TRLO0 
584       2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971530TRLO0 
10        2.115         XDUB      15:55:30      00071971531TRLO0 
249       2.115         XDUB      16:00:10      00071971689TRLO0 
1000       2.115         XDUB      16:00:10      00071971690TRLO0 
531       2.115         XDUB      16:00:10      00071971691TRLO0 
1800       2.115         XDUB      16:00:10      00071971692TRLO0 
1000       2.115         XDUB      16:04:00      00071971830TRLO0 
1717       2.115         XDUB      16:04:00      00071971831TRLO0 
1203       2.115         XDUB      16:04:00      00071971832TRLO0 
1000       2.115         XDUB      16:07:10      00071971993TRLO0 
1361       2.115         XDUB      16:07:10      00071971994TRLO0 
2998       2.115         XDUB      16:07:10      00071971995TRLO0 
6654       2.110         XDUB      16:12:04      00071972251TRLO0 
2970       2.110         XDUB      16:17:09      00071972539TRLO0 
322       2.110         XDUB      16:17:09      00071972540TRLO0 
2714       2.110         XDUB      16:17:09      00071972541TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
604       177.60        XLON      08:55:04      00071955991TRLO0 
648       177.60        XLON      08:55:04      00071955992TRLO0 
567       177.60        XLON      08:55:04      00071955993TRLO0 
412       177.60        XLON      08:55:04      00071955994TRLO0 
274       177.00        XLON      09:37:17      00071957301TRLO0 
1300       177.00        XLON      09:58:25      00071958363TRLO0 
1138       177.00        XLON      09:58:25      00071958364TRLO0 
382       176.40        XLON      11:10:22      00071960451TRLO0 
378       176.40        XLON      11:17:22      00071960620TRLO0 
652       176.40        XLON      11:17:22      00071960621TRLO0 
664       176.40        XLON      11:17:22      00071960622TRLO0 
572       176.40        XLON      11:17:22      00071960623TRLO0 
819       176.40        XLON      11:17:22      00071960624TRLO0 
206       176.40        XLON      11:21:22      00071960742TRLO0 
662       176.40        XLON      11:21:22      00071960743TRLO0 
664       176.40        XLON      11:21:22      00071960744TRLO0 
647       176.40        XLON      11:21:22      00071960745TRLO0 
138       176.20        XLON      11:44:20      00071961753TRLO0 
1800       176.20        XLON      12:17:44      00071963156TRLO0 
949       176.20        XLON      12:17:44      00071963157TRLO0 
133       176.40        XLON      12:35:11      00071963563TRLO0 
1006       176.40        XLON      12:35:11      00071963564TRLO0 
1500       176.40        XLON      12:35:18      00071963566TRLO0 
297       176.40        XLON      13:31:06      00071964974TRLO0 
3179       176.40        XLON      13:31:06      00071964975TRLO0 
1023       176.60        XLON      13:35:35      00071965124TRLO0 
1899       176.60        XLON      13:35:47      00071965140TRLO0 
945       176.60        XLON      14:18:47      00071966575TRLO0 
1758       176.60        XLON      14:18:49      00071966577TRLO0 
606       176.80        XLON      14:32:40      00071967164TRLO0 
4313       176.80        XLON      14:32:40      00071967165TRLO0 
2746       176.80        XLON      14:45:40      00071967671TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
