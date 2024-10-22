Geely Automobile has announced a significant strategic move, acquiring Ningbo Passenger Vehicle for 123.689 million RMB. This acquisition, coupled with a framework agreement for integrated services extending through 2026, underscores the company's commitment to expanding its market presence and service offerings. The news has sparked a remarkable surge in Geely's stock performance, with shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange climbing an impressive 7.69% to 13.72 HKD. This upward trajectory is part of a broader trend, as the stock has seen a staggering increase of nearly 60% since the beginning of the year and approximately 72% over the past quarter.

Sustained Growth Amidst Industry Challenges

The positive momentum continues for Geely Automobile, with recent trading data showing further gains. As of October 21, 2024, the stock opened at 1.518 euros, marking a 1.72% increase from the previous day's close. This upward movement contributes to an outstanding monthly gain of 11.56% and a remarkable year-over-year growth of 44.22%. Despite ongoing challenges in the global automotive sector, Geely's strong performance suggests a robust positioning to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles and innovative mobility solutions.

