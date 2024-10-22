Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2024 GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $12.1 million or $0.80 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Return on assets of 1.20%

Core deposit growth of 18% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.15%

Non-accruing loans to total loans ratio of 0.23%

Wealth management related fee income growth of 17% year over year

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Our teams continue to deliver consistent and resilient performance despite the many perspectives argued in the interest rate environment. Disciplined calling and focus on advancing market shares has guided our efforts regardless of the macroeconomic environment uncertainty. Even after backing out the one-time tax benefit described below, the earnings growth reported in the third quarter came in at a strong 8%.

As to fundamentals, we achieved an influx of core deposits which is somewhat typical for the summer months given our footprint, but is accentuated by our retail teams originating 1,554 accounts to new customers. This allowed us to more efficiently manage our total funding costs helping to expand the margin in the face of shifting customer expectations with regard to loan yield direction. Our established presence in wealth management has remained an intrinsic part of earnings consistency with wealth fee income up 17% year over year. In summary, the longstanding commitment to balancing growth with earnings has proven a sound foundation given ever-present changes throughout the industry and future economic sentiment. The level of teamwork in an unwavering culture combined with equal dedication to risk management will continue to drive our success for the remainder of the year."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024 payable on December 13, 2024. This dividend equates to a 3.89% annualized yield based on the $30.84 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, the last trading day of the third quarter 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024)

Total assets remained steady at $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to the second quarter 2024 primarily due to consistent loan growth, increased deposits and securities available for sale offset by lower borrowings and cash at the end of the third quarter.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $81.2 million at the third quarter 2024, compared to $101.8 million at end of the second quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks totaled $41.3 million at the third quarter 2024, compared to $62.2 million at end of the second quarter and yielded 5.54% and 5.65%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by utilization for loan originations and security purchases.

Total loans grew $17.6 million or 2% on an annualized basis. Commercial loans grew 1% primarily driven by a $42.7 million, or 10% annualized increase in commercial real estate partially offset by a $38.7 million, or 37% annualized, decrease in commercial and industrial loans driven by pay downs, payoffs and a mix shift to tax exempt and other. Residential real estate decreased by $18.2 million, or 8% annualized, compared to the second quarter 2024, as we focus on growing the portfolio with higher yielding commercial loans. Consumer loans increased $3.7 million, or 15% annualized, driven by continued growth in home equity line originations and drawdowns on established lines in the third quarter 2024.

Securities available for sale increased to $535.9 million compared to $512.9 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $16.4 million in purchases partially offset by pay downs of $10.4 million, net amortization of $418 thousand, and matured and called securities of $96 thousand. Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased to $7.6 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $120.5 million in pay downs of FHLB borrowings. Fair value adjustments decreased the security portfolio by $52.3 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $68.5 million at the end of the second quarter. The weighted average yield of the total securities portfolio for the third quarter 2024 was 3.96% compared to 4.00% at the end of the previous quarter primarily due to the interest rate environment and change in the profile of the yield curve. As of the end of the second and third quarters 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of nine and eight years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.

The allowance for credit losses continued to build, standing at $29.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Our allowance for credit losses continues to be driven by a combination of portfolio loan growth, nominal credit movement and general macroeconomic trends. Non-accruing loans increased during the third quarter 2024 to $7.1 million from $6.3 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by commercial real estate and consumer installment changes partially offset by commercial installment and residential real estate decreases. The increase in non-accruing loans was centered in one well-secured owner-occupied CRE credit ($759 thousand) that is carrying no associated specific reserve after being reviewed for impairment. Total non-accruing loans to total loans was 0.23% in the third quarter compared to 0.20% in the second quarter 2024 which remains below peer group medians and averages. Charge-offs and specific reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.

Total deposits increased $120.6 million to $3.3 billion in the third quarter 2024 from $3.1 billion at the second quarter 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased 15% on an annualized basis, or $104.4 million, to $2.4 billion driven by a $51.9 million increase in non-interest bearing demand, a $31.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand, and a $21.4 million increase in money market balances. Average yields on interest-bearing deposits increased 10 points to 2.45%.

Senior borrowings decreased $143.1 million to $186.2 million from the second quarter 2024 driven by increased deposits and cash balances available to fund loan growth and investment purchases. FHLB borrowings decreased $120.5 million to $133.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $254.3 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Borrowings under the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program decreased $20.0 million to $45 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $65 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Total borrowing costs decreased from 4.57% at the end of the second quarter 2024 to 4.38% at the end of the third quarter 2024.

The Company's book value per share was $30.12 as of September 30, 2024 compared to $28.81 as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.02 at the end of the third quarter 2024, compared to $20.68 at the end of the second quarter 2024.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023)

The net interest margin was 3.15% in the third quarter 2024 compared to 3.18% in the third quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by 42% higher cost of funds driven by the interest rate environment and growth in deposits, partially offset by lower borrowing balances and costs. The yield on loans grew 52 basis points to 5.54% in the third quarter 2024, up from 5.02% in the same quarter 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 64 basis points to 2.45% from 1.81% in the third quarter 2023 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 9.5% to $48.6 million in the third quarter 2024 primarily driven by the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and originations of higher fixed-rate loans within the commercial portfolio. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.67% in the third quarter 2024 from 5.34% in the third quarter 2023. Commercial and industrial yield grew to 6.98% in the third quarter 2024 compared to 6.56% in the third quarter 2023. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.24% compared to 4.90% in the third quarter 2023.

Total interest expense increased by 23% to $19.6 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter 2023 driven by an increase in cost of funds compounded with a $120.6 million increase in deposits and a shift in the mix of deposits from non-maturity deposits to time deposits. Non-maturity deposits decreased $38.2 million and time deposits increased $158.9 million in 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. Borrowings decreased $120.9 million from the third quarter 2023 with a 21 basis point decrease in yields to 4.38% in the third quarter 2024.

The provision for credit losses was $228 thousand compared to $673 thousand in the third quarter 2023 as net charge-offs remain stable and minimal and credit quality continues to remain strong. Total accruing delinquent loans were down to 0.10% in the third quarter of 2024 from 0.16% in the third quarter 2023 and total delinquent and non-accruing loans were down to 0.33% from 0.39%. Total non-accruing loans to total loans remains flat year over year at 0.23%.

Non-interest income was $9.7 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $8.6 million in the same quarter 2023. Wealth management income grew 17.2% to $4.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter 2023. Assets under management grew 20% to $2.8 billion from $2.3 billion in the third quarter 2023 driven by higher security valuations and an 8% growth in the managed accounts. Mortgage banking income increased $266 thousand compared to the third quarter 2023 driven by increased margins on our held-for-sale mortgage business.

Non-interest expense was $24.8 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $22.8 million in the third quarter 2023 driven by salary and benefits, and other expenses. Salary and benefit expenses increased 10.5%, or $1.4 million, from the third quarter 2023 driven in part by stock compensation due to a $7.21 per share increase in stock price and a lower discount on postretirement liabilities year over year. Other expenses increased to $4.2 million from $3.7 million in the third quarter 2023 primarily due to increases in media relations and corporate press releases, software expenses, and debit and ATM card expenses.

Income tax expense for the third quarter 2024 was $1.4 million compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter 2023. The decrease in taxes represents a one-time multiple year tax refund on tax exempt loan income and a state apportionment adjustment. Excluding one-time charges, our effective tax rate for the period ended September 30, 2024 was consistent with the prior year.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the potential impact of climate change; (17) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (18) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.73 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.80 0.66 0.66 0.68 0.73 Total book value 30.12 28.81 28.64 28.48 26.67 Tangible book value (1) 22.02 20.68 20.48 20.28 18.45 Market price at period end 30.84 26.88 26.48 29.36 23.63 Dividends 0.30 0.30 0.28 0.28 0.28 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.11 % Core return on assets (1) 1.20 1.02 1.03 1.04 1.11 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.37 1.36 1.32 1.34 1.49 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.37 1.33 1.32 1.39 1.49 Return on equity 10.68 9.46 9.32 9.43 10.72 Core return on equity (1) 10.68 9.25 9.32 9.82 10.72 Return on tangible equity 14.90 13.44 13.26 13.65 15.65 Core return on tangible equity (1) 14.90 13.15 13.27 14.21 15.65 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17 3.18 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.09 62.78 62.71 61.22 58.37 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,030 $ 4,034 $ 3,959 $ 3,971 $ 3,984 Total earning assets (4) 3,720 3,726 3,663 3,664 3,687 Total investments 543 528 538 547 524 Total loans 3,082 3,064 3,012 2,999 2,993 Allowance for credit losses 29 29 28 28 28 Total goodwill and intangible assets 124 124 124 124 125 Total deposits 3,261 3,140 3,127 3,141 3,140 Total shareholders' equity 460 439 436 432 404 Net income 12 10 10 10 11 Core earnings (1) 12 10 10 10 11 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % - % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Loans/deposits 95 98 96 95 95 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.41 10.88 11.01 10.88 10.15 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.61 8.06 8.13 8.00 7.25

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

(5) Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 39,877 $ 39,673 $ 30,770 $ 42,221 $ 41,210 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 41,343 62,163 45,449 52,621 81,606 Total cash and cash equivalents 81,220 101,836 76,219 94,842 122,816 Securities available for sale 535,892 512,928 527,603 534,574 509,453 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,600 14,755 9,960 12,788 14,834 Total securities 543,492 527,683 537,563 547,362 524,287 Loans held for sale 1,272 3,897 3,137 2,189 2,016 Total loans 3,081,735 3,064,181 3,011,672 2,999,049 2,992,791 Less: Allowance for credit losses (29,023 ) (28,855 ) (28,355 ) (28,142 ) (28,011 ) Net loans 3,052,712 3,035,326 2,983,317 2,970,907 2,964,780 Premises and equipment, net 51,644 51,628 47,849 48,287 47,790 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 4,171 4,404 4,637 4,869 5,102 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 81,824 81,221 80,642 80,037 79,469 Deferred tax asset, net 20,923 24,750 23,849 22,979 28,328 Other assets 73,192 83,978 82,285 79,936 89,876 Total assets $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 $ 3,970,885 $ 3,983,941 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 $ 569,714 $ 618,421 Interest-bearing demand 913,910 882,068 888,591 946,978 929,481 Savings 544,235 544,980 551,493 553,963 572,271 Money market 380,624 359,208 365,289 370,242 361,839 Time 817,354 801,143 777,208 700,260 658,482 Total deposits 3,261,086 3,140,466 3,127,076 3,141,157 3,140,494 Senior borrowings 186,207 329,349 269,437 271,044 307,070 Subordinated borrowings 60,580 60,541 60,501 60,461 60,422 Total borrowings 246,787 389,890 329,938 331,505 367,492 Other liabilities 62,138 64,937 66,247 66,164 71,747 Total liabilities 3,570,011 3,595,293 3,523,261 3,538,826 3,579,733 Total shareholders' equity 459,916 438,907 435,714 432,059 404,208 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,029,927 $ 4,034,200 $ 3,958,975 $ 3,970,885 $ 3,983,941 Net shares outstanding 15,268 15,232 15,212 15,172 15,156

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,677,310 $ 1,634,658 $ 1,574,802 $ 1,552,061 $ 1,548,835 10 % 11 % Commercial and industrial 382,554 421,297 412,567 400,169 391,347 (37 ) (6 ) Total commercial loans 2,059,864 2,055,955 1,987,369 1,952,230 1,940,182 1 7 Residential real estate 836,566 854,718 873,213 889,904 896,757 (8 ) (8 ) Consumer 103,415 99,776 95,838 97,001 95,160 15 9 Tax exempt and other 81,890 53,732 55,252 59,914 60,692 * 49 Total loans $ 3,081,735 $ 3,064,181 $ 3,011,672 $ 2,999,049 $ 2,992,791 2 % 4 %

*Indicates ratio greater than 100%

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 to Date to Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 604,963 $ 553,067 $ 544,495 $ 569,714 $ 618,421 38 % 8 % Interest-bearing demand 913,910 882,068 888,591 946,978 929,481 14 (5 ) Savings 544,235 544,980 551,493 553,963 572,271 (1 ) (2 ) Money market 380,624 359,208 365,289 370,242 361,839 24 4 Total non-maturity deposits 2,443,732 2,339,323 2,349,868 2,440,897 2,482,012 18 - Time 817,354 801,143 777,208 700,260 658,482 8 22 Total deposits $ 3,261,086 $ 3,140,466 $ 3,127,076 $ 3,141,157 $ 3,140,494 15 % 5 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 42,042 $ 38,412 $ 122,146 $ 109,889 Securities and other 6,538 6,723 19,095 18,478 Total interest and dividend income 48,580 45,135 141,241 128,367 Interest expense Deposits 16,174 11,415 45,486 25,270 Borrowings 3,448 4,534 10,983 14,215 Total interest expense 19,622 15,949 56,469 39,485 Net interest income 28,958 29,186 84,772 88,882 Provision for credit losses 228 673 1,102 2,221 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,730 28,513 83,670 86,661 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,129 3,522 11,992 10,882 Customer service fees 3,788 3,926 11,235 11,377 Gain on sales of securities, net - - 50 34 Mortgage banking income 681 415 1,496 1,072 Bank-owned life insurance income 570 515 1,714 2,166 Customer derivative income 265 43 433 258 Other income 220 186 576 588 Total non-interest income 9,653 8,607 27,496 26,377 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,383 13,011 41,491 39,005 Occupancy and equipment 4,453 4,469 13,308 13,275 Gain on sales of premises and equipment, net - - (263 ) (99 ) Outside services 386 376 1,186 1,156 Professional services 441 436 1,079 1,217 Communication 189 170 570 507 Marketing 434 326 1,522 1,211 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 699 699 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - 20 20 Provision for unfunded commitments 35 45 (150 ) (85 ) Other expenses 4,218 3,742 12,640 11,604 Total non-interest expense 24,772 22,808 72,102 68,510 Income before income taxes 13,611 14,312 39,064 44,528 Income tax expense 1,418 3,208 6,519 9,621 Net income $ 12,193 $ 11,104 $ 32,545 $ 34,907 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.73 $ 2.14 $ 2.31 Diluted 0.80 0.73 2.13 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,261 15,155 15,229 15,135 Diluted 15,326 15,196 15,292 15,189

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 42,042 $ 40,634 $ 39,470 $ 39,531 $ 38,412 Securities and other 6,538 6,204 6,353 6,284 6,723 Total interest and dividend income 48,580 46,838 45,823 45,815 45,135 Interest expense Deposits 16,174 14,780 14,532 12,962 11,415 Borrowings 3,448 4,299 3,236 4,060 4,534 Total interest expense 19,622 19,079 17,768 17,022 15,949 Net interest income 28,958 27,759 28,055 28,793 29,186 Provision for credit losses 228 585 289 687 673 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,730 27,174 27,766 28,106 28,513 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 4,129 4,193 3,670 3,401 3,522 Customer service fees 3,788 3,737 3,710 3,791 3,926 Gain on sales of securities, net - 50 - - - Mortgage banking income 681 558 257 515 415 Bank-owned life insurance income 570 583 561 533 515 Customer derivative income 265 168 - 151 43 Other income 220 168 188 305 186 Total non-interest income 9,653 9,457 8,386 8,696 8,607 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,383 13,860 13,248 13,511 13,011 Occupancy and equipment 4,453 4,382 4,473 4,309 4,469 (Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net - (248 ) (15 ) 281 - Outside services 386 462 338 515 376 Professional services 441 238 400 369 436 Communication 189 192 189 190 170 Marketing 434 521 567 485 326 Amortization of intangible assets 233 233 233 233 233 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - 20 263 - Provision for unfunded commitments 35 - (185 ) - 45 Other expenses 4,218 4,202 4,220 4,057 3,742 Total non-interest expense 24,772 23,842 23,488 24,213 22,808 Income before income taxes 13,611 12,789 12,664 12,589 14,312 Income tax expense 1,418 2,532 2,569 2,644 3,208 Net income $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 $ 9,945 $ 11,104 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.73 Diluted 0.80 0.67 0.66 0.65 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,261 15,227 15,198 15,164 15,155 Diluted 15,326 15,275 15,270 15,221 15,196

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 5.54 % 5.65 % 5.88 % 6.42 % 5.02 % Securities available for sale and FHLB stock 3.96 4.00 4.02 3.85 3.87 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.67 5.61 5.47 5.46 5.34 Commercial and industrial 6.98 6.76 6.68 6.66 6.56 Residential real estate 4.11 4.13 4.09 3.94 3.84 Consumer 7.23 7.26 7.22 7.14 6.88 Total loans 5.49 5.41 5.31 5.24 5.11 Total earning assets 5.24 % 5.18 % 5.10 % 5.02 % 4.90 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.48 % 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.33 % 1.11 % Savings 0.70 0.65 0.63 0.48 0.42 Money market 3.13 2.93 3.07 2.80 2.55 Time 4.39 4.33 4.18 3.93 3.65 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.45 2.35 2.26 2.05 1.81 Borrowings 4.38 4.57 4.35 4.64 4.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.48 % 2.37 % 2.19 % Net interest spread 2.58 2.54 2.62 2.65 2.71 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17 3.18

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 54,897 $ 27,407 $ 36,608 $ 36,794 $ 70,499 Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2) 601,489 606,779 604,658 608,793 620,851 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,645,933 1,600,253 1,558,506 1,554,961 1,550,188 Commercial and industrial 473,049 468,052 464,762 457,642 439,915 Residential real estate 851,426 865,412 884,767 898,147 909,296 Consumer 101,230 97,371 96,163 95,193 96,362 Total loans (3) 3,071,638 3,031,088 3,004,198 3,005,943 2,995,761 Total earning assets 3,728,024 3,665,274 3,645,464 3,651,530 3,687,111 Cash and due from banks 34,036 30,809 29,900 34,741 36,713 Allowance for credit losses (28,893 ) (28,567 ) (28,122 ) (28,057 ) (27,473 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 123,761 123,994 124,225 124,459 124,926 Other assets 170,113 168,239 166,538 157,159 162,801 Total assets $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005 $ 3,939,832 $ 3,984,078 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 888,325 $ 858,657 $ 899,349 $ 916,314 $ 915,072 Savings 547,482 542,950 552,231 552,932 579,090 Money market 378,855 355,731 390,720 365,142 358,742 Time 807,180 775,932 738,683 670,628 645,285 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,621,842 2,533,270 2,580,983 2,505,016 2,498,189 Borrowings 312,891 378,121 298,918 347,459 391,976 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,934,733 2,911,391 2,879,901 2,852,475 2,890,165 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 577,428 546,448 554,816 604,638 610,644 Other liabilities 60,731 65,712 67,327 64,092 72,409 Total liabilities 3,572,892 3,523,551 3,502,044 3,521,205 3,573,218 Total shareholders' equity 454,149 436,198 435,961 418,627 410,860 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,027,041 $ 3,959,749 $ 3,938,005 $ 3,939,832 $ 3,984,078

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3)Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,451 $ 551 $ 578 $ 610 $ 867 Commercial and industrial 1,218 1,301 1,152 363 1,595 Residential real estate 3,453 3,511 4,169 3,742 3,673 Consumer 978 914 971 813 635 Total non-accruing loans 7,100 6,277 6,870 5,528 6,770 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 7,100 $ 6,277 $ 6,870 $ 5,528 $ 6,770 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.23 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.18 0.16 0.17 0.14 0.17 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 28,855 $ 28,355 $ 28,142 $ 28,011 $ 27,362 Charged-off loans (98 ) (106 ) (113 ) (632 ) (74 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 38 21 37 76 50 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (60 ) (85 ) (76 ) (556 ) (24 ) Provision for credit losses 228 585 289 687 673 Balance at end of period $ 29,023 $ 28,855 $ 28,355 $ 28,142 $ 28,011 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 409 460 413 509 414 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ (3 ) $ - $ - Commercial and industrial (8 ) (2 ) (64 ) (479 ) 34 Residential real estate 5 3 5 3 13 Consumer (57 ) (86 ) (14 ) (80 ) (71 ) Total, net $ (60 ) $ (85 ) $ (76 ) $ (556 ) $ (24 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.07 % - % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.01 - - 0.01 0.03 Total accruing delinquent loans 0.10 0.10 0.14 0.12 0.16 Non-accruing loans 0.23 0.20 0.23 0.18 0.23 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.30 % 0.39 %

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Net income $ 12,193 $ 10,257 $ 10,095 $ 9,945 $ 11,104 Non-core items: Gain on sale of securities, net - (50 ) - - - (Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net - (248 ) (15 ) 281 - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - 20 263 - Income tax expense (1) - 71 (1 ) (131 ) - Total non-core items - (227 ) 4 413 - Core earnings (2) (A) $ 12,193 $ 10,030 $ 10,099 $ 10,358 $ 11,104 Net interest income (B) $ 28,958 $ 27,759 $ 28,055 $ 28,793 $ 29,186 Non-interest income 9,653 9,457 8,586 8,850 8,815 Total revenue 38,611 37,216 36,641 37,643 38,001 Gain on sale of securities, net - (50 ) - - - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 38,611 $ 37,166 $ 36,641 $ 37,643 $ 38,001 Total non-interest expense 24,772 23,842 23,688 24,367 23,016 Non-core expenses: Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, net - 248 15 (281 ) - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses - - (20 ) (263 ) - Total non-core expenses - 248 (5 ) (544 ) - Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 24,772 $ 24,090 $ 23,683 $ 23,823 $ 23,016 Total revenue 38,611 37,216 36,641 37,643 38,001 Total non-interest expense 24,772 23,842 23,688 24,367 23,016 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 13,839 $ 13,374 $ 12,953 $ 13,276 $ 14,985 Core revenue(2) 38,611 37,166 36,641 37,643 38,001 Core non-interest expense(2) 24,772 24,090 23,683 23,823 23,016 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 13,839 $ 13,076 $ 12,958 $ 13,820 $ 14,985 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 3,728 $ 3,665 $ 3,645 $ 3,652 $ 3,687 Average assets (F) 4,027 3,960 3,938 3,940 3,984 Average shareholders' equity (G) 454 436 436 419 411 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 330 312 312 294 286 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 336 315 312 308 280 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,906 3,910 3,835 3,847 3,859

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,268 15,232 15,212 15,172 15,156 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,326 15,275 15,270 15,221 15,196 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.73 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.02 20.68 20.48 20.28 18.45 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.61 8.06 8.13 8.00 7.25 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 1.20 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.11 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.20 1.02 1.03 1.04 1.11 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets 1.37 1.36 1.32 1.34 1.49 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.37 1.33 1.32 1.39 1.49 GAAP return on equity 10.68 9.46 9.32 9.43 10.72 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 10.68 9.25 9.32 9.82 10.72 Return on tangible equity 14.90 13.44 13.26 13.65 15.65 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 14.90 13.15 13.27 14.21 15.65 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 62.09 62.78 62.91 61.38 58.59 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.15 3.09 3.14 3.17 3.18 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 686 $ 528 $ 523 $ 561 $ 565 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 138 191 70 141 186 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 550 389 388 395 405 Intangible amortization (Q) 233 233 233 233 233

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024 and the fourth quarter 2023, and 23.80% in the first three quarters of 2023.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

