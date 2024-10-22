Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2024 GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $12.1 million or $0.80 per diluted share compared to GAAP and core (Non-GAAP) net income of $11.1 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023.
THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
Return on assets of 1.20%
Core deposit growth of 18% annualized
Net interest margin of 3.15%
Non-accruing loans to total loans ratio of 0.23%
Wealth management related fee income growth of 17% year over year
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "Our teams continue to deliver consistent and resilient performance despite the many perspectives argued in the interest rate environment. Disciplined calling and focus on advancing market shares has guided our efforts regardless of the macroeconomic environment uncertainty. Even after backing out the one-time tax benefit described below, the earnings growth reported in the third quarter came in at a strong 8%.
As to fundamentals, we achieved an influx of core deposits which is somewhat typical for the summer months given our footprint, but is accentuated by our retail teams originating 1,554 accounts to new customers. This allowed us to more efficiently manage our total funding costs helping to expand the margin in the face of shifting customer expectations with regard to loan yield direction. Our established presence in wealth management has remained an intrinsic part of earnings consistency with wealth fee income up 17% year over year. In summary, the longstanding commitment to balancing growth with earnings has proven a sound foundation given ever-present changes throughout the industry and future economic sentiment. The level of teamwork in an unwavering culture combined with equal dedication to risk management will continue to drive our success for the remainder of the year."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024 payable on December 13, 2024. This dividend equates to a 3.89% annualized yield based on the $30.84 closing share price of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2024, the last trading day of the third quarter 2024.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024)
Total assets remained steady at $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to the second quarter 2024 primarily due to consistent loan growth, increased deposits and securities available for sale offset by lower borrowings and cash at the end of the third quarter.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $81.2 million at the third quarter 2024, compared to $101.8 million at end of the second quarter 2024. Interest-earning deposits held with other banks totaled $41.3 million at the third quarter 2024, compared to $62.2 million at end of the second quarter and yielded 5.54% and 5.65%, respectively. The change in cash balances was driven by utilization for loan originations and security purchases.
Total loans grew $17.6 million or 2% on an annualized basis. Commercial loans grew 1% primarily driven by a $42.7 million, or 10% annualized increase in commercial real estate partially offset by a $38.7 million, or 37% annualized, decrease in commercial and industrial loans driven by pay downs, payoffs and a mix shift to tax exempt and other. Residential real estate decreased by $18.2 million, or 8% annualized, compared to the second quarter 2024, as we focus on growing the portfolio with higher yielding commercial loans. Consumer loans increased $3.7 million, or 15% annualized, driven by continued growth in home equity line originations and drawdowns on established lines in the third quarter 2024.
Securities available for sale increased to $535.9 million compared to $512.9 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $16.4 million in purchases partially offset by pay downs of $10.4 million, net amortization of $418 thousand, and matured and called securities of $96 thousand. Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock decreased to $7.6 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $14.8 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by $120.5 million in pay downs of FHLB borrowings. Fair value adjustments decreased the security portfolio by $52.3 million at the end of the third quarter compared to $68.5 million at the end of the second quarter. The weighted average yield of the total securities portfolio for the third quarter 2024 was 3.96% compared to 4.00% at the end of the previous quarter primarily due to the interest rate environment and change in the profile of the yield curve. As of the end of the second and third quarters 2024, respectively, our securities portfolio maintained an average life of nine and eight years with an effective duration of five years for both quarters and all securities remain classified as available for sale to provide flexibility in asset funding and other opportunities as they arise.
The allowance for credit losses continued to build, standing at $29.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $28.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Our allowance for credit losses continues to be driven by a combination of portfolio loan growth, nominal credit movement and general macroeconomic trends. Non-accruing loans increased during the third quarter 2024 to $7.1 million from $6.3 million in the second quarter 2024 driven by commercial real estate and consumer installment changes partially offset by commercial installment and residential real estate decreases. The increase in non-accruing loans was centered in one well-secured owner-occupied CRE credit ($759 thousand) that is carrying no associated specific reserve after being reviewed for impairment. Total non-accruing loans to total loans was 0.23% in the third quarter compared to 0.20% in the second quarter 2024 which remains below peer group medians and averages. Charge-offs and specific reserves on non-accruing loans continue to be nominal, supported by relatively strong collateral values.
Total deposits increased $120.6 million to $3.3 billion in the third quarter 2024 from $3.1 billion at the second quarter 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased 15% on an annualized basis, or $104.4 million, to $2.4 billion driven by a $51.9 million increase in non-interest bearing demand, a $31.8 million increase in interest-bearing demand, and a $21.4 million increase in money market balances. Average yields on interest-bearing deposits increased 10 points to 2.45%.
Senior borrowings decreased $143.1 million to $186.2 million from the second quarter 2024 driven by increased deposits and cash balances available to fund loan growth and investment purchases. FHLB borrowings decreased $120.5 million to $133.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $254.3 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Borrowings under the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program decreased $20.0 million to $45 million at the end of the third quarter 2024 compared to $65 million at the end of the second quarter 2024. Total borrowing costs decreased from 4.57% at the end of the second quarter 2024 to 4.38% at the end of the third quarter 2024.
The Company's book value per share was $30.12 as of September 30, 2024 compared to $28.81 as of June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.02 at the end of the third quarter 2024, compared to $20.68 at the end of the second quarter 2024.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (September 30, 2024 compared to September 30, 2023)
The net interest margin was 3.15% in the third quarter 2024 compared to 3.18% in the third quarter 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by 42% higher cost of funds driven by the interest rate environment and growth in deposits, partially offset by lower borrowing balances and costs. The yield on loans grew 52 basis points to 5.54% in the third quarter 2024, up from 5.02% in the same quarter 2023. Costs of interest-bearing deposits grew 64 basis points to 2.45% from 1.81% in the third quarter 2023 driven by the continued competitive pricing within the interest rate environment.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 9.5% to $48.6 million in the third quarter 2024 primarily driven by the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and originations of higher fixed-rate loans within the commercial portfolio. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.67% in the third quarter 2024 from 5.34% in the third quarter 2023. Commercial and industrial yield grew to 6.98% in the third quarter 2024 compared to 6.56% in the third quarter 2023. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.24% compared to 4.90% in the third quarter 2023.
Total interest expense increased by 23% to $19.6 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $15.9 million in the third quarter 2023 driven by an increase in cost of funds compounded with a $120.6 million increase in deposits and a shift in the mix of deposits from non-maturity deposits to time deposits. Non-maturity deposits decreased $38.2 million and time deposits increased $158.9 million in 2024 compared to the third quarter 2023. Borrowings decreased $120.9 million from the third quarter 2023 with a 21 basis point decrease in yields to 4.38% in the third quarter 2024.
The provision for credit losses was $228 thousand compared to $673 thousand in the third quarter 2023 as net charge-offs remain stable and minimal and credit quality continues to remain strong. Total accruing delinquent loans were down to 0.10% in the third quarter of 2024 from 0.16% in the third quarter 2023 and total delinquent and non-accruing loans were down to 0.33% from 0.39%. Total non-accruing loans to total loans remains flat year over year at 0.23%.
Non-interest income was $9.7 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $8.6 million in the same quarter 2023. Wealth management income grew 17.2% to $4.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter 2023. Assets under management grew 20% to $2.8 billion from $2.3 billion in the third quarter 2023 driven by higher security valuations and an 8% growth in the managed accounts. Mortgage banking income increased $266 thousand compared to the third quarter 2023 driven by increased margins on our held-for-sale mortgage business.
Non-interest expense was $24.8 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $22.8 million in the third quarter 2023 driven by salary and benefits, and other expenses. Salary and benefit expenses increased 10.5%, or $1.4 million, from the third quarter 2023 driven in part by stock compensation due to a $7.21 per share increase in stock price and a lower discount on postretirement liabilities year over year. Other expenses increased to $4.2 million from $3.7 million in the third quarter 2023 primarily due to increases in media relations and corporate press releases, software expenses, and debit and ATM card expenses.
Income tax expense for the third quarter 2024 was $1.4 million compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter 2023. The decrease in taxes represents a one-time multiple year tax refund on tax exempt loan income and a state apportionment adjustment. Excluding one-time charges, our effective tax rate for the period ended September 30, 2024 was consistent with the prior year.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities; (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the potential impact of climate change; (17) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (18) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
A
Selected Financial Highlights
B
Balance Sheets
C
Loan and Deposit Analysis
D
Statements of Income
E
Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
F
Average Yields and Costs
G
Average Balances
H
Asset Quality Analysis
I-J
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.80
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.65
$
0.73
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.80
0.66
0.66
0.68
0.73
Total book value
30.12
28.81
28.64
28.48
26.67
Tangible book value (1)
22.02
20.68
20.48
20.28
18.45
Market price at period end
30.84
26.88
26.48
29.36
23.63
Dividends
0.30
0.30
0.28
0.28
0.28
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.20
%
1.04
%
1.03
%
1.00
%
1.11
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.20
1.02
1.03
1.04
1.11
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.37
1.36
1.32
1.34
1.49
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.37
1.33
1.32
1.39
1.49
Return on equity
10.68
9.46
9.32
9.43
10.72
Core return on equity (1)
10.68
9.25
9.32
9.82
10.72
Return on tangible equity
14.90
13.44
13.26
13.65
15.65
Core return on tangible equity (1)
14.90
13.15
13.27
14.21
15.65
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
3.18
Efficiency ratio (1)
62.09
62.78
62.71
61.22
58.37
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,030
$
4,034
$
3,959
$
3,971
$
3,984
Total earning assets (4)
3,720
3,726
3,663
3,664
3,687
Total investments
543
528
538
547
524
Total loans
3,082
3,064
3,012
2,999
2,993
Allowance for credit losses
29
29
28
28
28
Total goodwill and intangible assets
124
124
124
124
125
Total deposits
3,261
3,140
3,127
3,141
3,140
Total shareholders' equity
460
439
436
432
404
Net income
12
10
10
10
11
Core earnings (1)
12
10
10
10
11
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
-
%
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.94
0.94
0.94
0.94
0.94
Loans/deposits
95
98
96
95
95
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.41
10.88
11.01
10.88
10.15
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
8.61
8.06
8.13
8.00
7.25
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
(2) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(3) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(4) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
(5) Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
39,877
$
39,673
$
30,770
$
42,221
$
41,210
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
41,343
62,163
45,449
52,621
81,606
Total cash and cash equivalents
81,220
101,836
76,219
94,842
122,816
Securities available for sale
535,892
512,928
527,603
534,574
509,453
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
7,600
14,755
9,960
12,788
14,834
Total securities
543,492
527,683
537,563
547,362
524,287
Loans held for sale
1,272
3,897
3,137
2,189
2,016
Total loans
3,081,735
3,064,181
3,011,672
2,999,049
2,992,791
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(29,023
)
(28,855
)
(28,355
)
(28,142
)
(28,011
)
Net loans
3,052,712
3,035,326
2,983,317
2,970,907
2,964,780
Premises and equipment, net
51,644
51,628
47,849
48,287
47,790
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
4,171
4,404
4,637
4,869
5,102
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
81,824
81,221
80,642
80,037
79,469
Deferred tax asset, net
20,923
24,750
23,849
22,979
28,328
Other assets
73,192
83,978
82,285
79,936
89,876
Total assets
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
$
3,958,975
$
3,970,885
$
3,983,941
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
604,963
$
553,067
$
544,495
$
569,714
$
618,421
Interest-bearing demand
913,910
882,068
888,591
946,978
929,481
Savings
544,235
544,980
551,493
553,963
572,271
Money market
380,624
359,208
365,289
370,242
361,839
Time
817,354
801,143
777,208
700,260
658,482
Total deposits
3,261,086
3,140,466
3,127,076
3,141,157
3,140,494
Senior borrowings
186,207
329,349
269,437
271,044
307,070
Subordinated borrowings
60,580
60,541
60,501
60,461
60,422
Total borrowings
246,787
389,890
329,938
331,505
367,492
Other liabilities
62,138
64,937
66,247
66,164
71,747
Total liabilities
3,570,011
3,595,293
3,523,261
3,538,826
3,579,733
Total shareholders' equity
459,916
438,907
435,714
432,059
404,208
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,029,927
$
4,034,200
$
3,958,975
$
3,970,885
$
3,983,941
Net shares outstanding
15,268
15,232
15,212
15,172
15,156
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
to Date
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,677,310
$
1,634,658
$
1,574,802
$
1,552,061
$
1,548,835
10
%
11
%
Commercial and industrial
382,554
421,297
412,567
400,169
391,347
(37
)
(6
)
Total commercial loans
2,059,864
2,055,955
1,987,369
1,952,230
1,940,182
1
7
Residential real estate
836,566
854,718
873,213
889,904
896,757
(8
)
(8
)
Consumer
103,415
99,776
95,838
97,001
95,160
15
9
Tax exempt and other
81,890
53,732
55,252
59,914
60,692
*
49
Total loans
$
3,081,735
$
3,064,181
$
3,011,672
$
2,999,049
$
2,992,791
2
%
4
%
*Indicates ratio greater than 100%
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Annualized
Growth %
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
to Date
to Date
Non-interest bearing demand
$
604,963
$
553,067
$
544,495
$
569,714
$
618,421
38
%
8
%
Interest-bearing demand
913,910
882,068
888,591
946,978
929,481
14
(5
)
Savings
544,235
544,980
551,493
553,963
572,271
(1
)
(2
)
Money market
380,624
359,208
365,289
370,242
361,839
24
4
Total non-maturity deposits
2,443,732
2,339,323
2,349,868
2,440,897
2,482,012
18
-
Time
817,354
801,143
777,208
700,260
658,482
8
22
Total deposits
$
3,261,086
$
3,140,466
$
3,127,076
$
3,141,157
$
3,140,494
15
%
5
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
42,042
$
38,412
$
122,146
$
109,889
Securities and other
6,538
6,723
19,095
18,478
Total interest and dividend income
48,580
45,135
141,241
128,367
Interest expense
Deposits
16,174
11,415
45,486
25,270
Borrowings
3,448
4,534
10,983
14,215
Total interest expense
19,622
15,949
56,469
39,485
Net interest income
28,958
29,186
84,772
88,882
Provision for credit losses
228
673
1,102
2,221
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,730
28,513
83,670
86,661
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,129
3,522
11,992
10,882
Customer service fees
3,788
3,926
11,235
11,377
Gain on sales of securities, net
-
-
50
34
Mortgage banking income
681
415
1,496
1,072
Bank-owned life insurance income
570
515
1,714
2,166
Customer derivative income
265
43
433
258
Other income
220
186
576
588
Total non-interest income
9,653
8,607
27,496
26,377
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,383
13,011
41,491
39,005
Occupancy and equipment
4,453
4,469
13,308
13,275
Gain on sales of premises and equipment, net
-
-
(263
)
(99
)
Outside services
386
376
1,186
1,156
Professional services
441
436
1,079
1,217
Communication
189
170
570
507
Marketing
434
326
1,522
1,211
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
699
699
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
20
20
Provision for unfunded commitments
35
45
(150
)
(85
)
Other expenses
4,218
3,742
12,640
11,604
Total non-interest expense
24,772
22,808
72,102
68,510
Income before income taxes
13,611
14,312
39,064
44,528
Income tax expense
1,418
3,208
6,519
9,621
Net income
$
12,193
$
11,104
$
32,545
$
34,907
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.80
$
0.73
$
2.14
$
2.31
Diluted
0.80
0.73
2.13
2.30
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,261
15,155
15,229
15,135
Diluted
15,326
15,196
15,292
15,189
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
42,042
$
40,634
$
39,470
$
39,531
$
38,412
Securities and other
6,538
6,204
6,353
6,284
6,723
Total interest and dividend income
48,580
46,838
45,823
45,815
45,135
Interest expense
Deposits
16,174
14,780
14,532
12,962
11,415
Borrowings
3,448
4,299
3,236
4,060
4,534
Total interest expense
19,622
19,079
17,768
17,022
15,949
Net interest income
28,958
27,759
28,055
28,793
29,186
Provision for credit losses
228
585
289
687
673
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,730
27,174
27,766
28,106
28,513
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
4,129
4,193
3,670
3,401
3,522
Customer service fees
3,788
3,737
3,710
3,791
3,926
Gain on sales of securities, net
-
50
-
-
-
Mortgage banking income
681
558
257
515
415
Bank-owned life insurance income
570
583
561
533
515
Customer derivative income
265
168
-
151
43
Other income
220
168
188
305
186
Total non-interest income
9,653
9,457
8,386
8,696
8,607
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
14,383
13,860
13,248
13,511
13,011
Occupancy and equipment
4,453
4,382
4,473
4,309
4,469
(Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net
-
(248
)
(15
)
281
-
Outside services
386
462
338
515
376
Professional services
441
238
400
369
436
Communication
189
192
189
190
170
Marketing
434
521
567
485
326
Amortization of intangible assets
233
233
233
233
233
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
20
263
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
35
-
(185
)
-
45
Other expenses
4,218
4,202
4,220
4,057
3,742
Total non-interest expense
24,772
23,842
23,488
24,213
22,808
Income before income taxes
13,611
12,789
12,664
12,589
14,312
Income tax expense
1,418
2,532
2,569
2,644
3,208
Net income
$
12,193
$
10,257
$
10,095
$
9,945
$
11,104
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.80
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.73
Diluted
0.80
0.67
0.66
0.65
0.73
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
15,261
15,227
15,198
15,164
15,155
Diluted
15,326
15,275
15,270
15,221
15,196
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
5.54
%
5.65
%
5.88
%
6.42
%
5.02
%
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock
3.96
4.00
4.02
3.85
3.87
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.67
5.61
5.47
5.46
5.34
Commercial and industrial
6.98
6.76
6.68
6.66
6.56
Residential real estate
4.11
4.13
4.09
3.94
3.84
Consumer
7.23
7.26
7.22
7.14
6.88
Total loans
5.49
5.41
5.31
5.24
5.11
Total earning assets
5.24
%
5.18
%
5.10
%
5.02
%
4.90
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.48
%
1.39
%
1.34
%
1.33
%
1.11
%
Savings
0.70
0.65
0.63
0.48
0.42
Money market
3.13
2.93
3.07
2.80
2.55
Time
4.39
4.33
4.18
3.93
3.65
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.45
2.35
2.26
2.05
1.81
Borrowings
4.38
4.57
4.35
4.64
4.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.66
%
2.64
%
2.48
%
2.37
%
2.19
%
Net interest spread
2.58
2.54
2.62
2.65
2.71
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
3.18
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
54,897
$
27,407
$
36,608
$
36,794
$
70,499
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2)
601,489
606,779
604,658
608,793
620,851
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,645,933
1,600,253
1,558,506
1,554,961
1,550,188
Commercial and industrial
473,049
468,052
464,762
457,642
439,915
Residential real estate
851,426
865,412
884,767
898,147
909,296
Consumer
101,230
97,371
96,163
95,193
96,362
Total loans (3)
3,071,638
3,031,088
3,004,198
3,005,943
2,995,761
Total earning assets
3,728,024
3,665,274
3,645,464
3,651,530
3,687,111
Cash and due from banks
34,036
30,809
29,900
34,741
36,713
Allowance for credit losses
(28,893
)
(28,567
)
(28,122
)
(28,057
)
(27,473
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
123,761
123,994
124,225
124,459
124,926
Other assets
170,113
168,239
166,538
157,159
162,801
Total assets
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
$
3,938,005
$
3,939,832
$
3,984,078
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
888,325
$
858,657
$
899,349
$
916,314
$
915,072
Savings
547,482
542,950
552,231
552,932
579,090
Money market
378,855
355,731
390,720
365,142
358,742
Time
807,180
775,932
738,683
670,628
645,285
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,621,842
2,533,270
2,580,983
2,505,016
2,498,189
Borrowings
312,891
378,121
298,918
347,459
391,976
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,934,733
2,911,391
2,879,901
2,852,475
2,890,165
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
577,428
546,448
554,816
604,638
610,644
Other liabilities
60,731
65,712
67,327
64,092
72,409
Total liabilities
3,572,892
3,523,551
3,502,044
3,521,205
3,573,218
Total shareholders' equity
454,149
436,198
435,961
418,627
410,860
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,027,041
$
3,959,749
$
3,938,005
$
3,939,832
$
3,984,078
(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3)Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
1,451
$
551
$
578
$
610
$
867
Commercial and industrial
1,218
1,301
1,152
363
1,595
Residential real estate
3,453
3,511
4,169
3,742
3,673
Consumer
978
914
971
813
635
Total non-accruing loans
7,100
6,277
6,870
5,528
6,770
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
7,100
$
6,277
$
6,870
$
5,528
$
6,770
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.23
%
0.20
%
0.23
%
0.18
%
0.23
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.18
0.16
0.17
0.14
0.17
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance at beginning of period
$
28,855
$
28,355
$
28,142
$
28,011
$
27,362
Charged-off loans
(98
)
(106
)
(113
)
(632
)
(74
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
38
21
37
76
50
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(60
)
(85
)
(76
)
(556
)
(24
)
Provision for credit losses
228
585
289
687
673
Balance at end of period
$
29,023
$
28,855
$
28,355
$
28,142
$
28,011
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.94
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
409
460
413
509
414
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
-
$
(3
)
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
(8
)
(2
)
(64
)
(479
)
34
Residential real estate
5
3
5
3
13
Consumer
(57
)
(86
)
(14
)
(80
)
(71
)
Total, net
$
(60
)
$
(85
)
$
(76
)
$
(556
)
$
(24
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.07
%
-
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS
30-89 Days delinquent
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
0.01
-
-
0.01
0.03
Total accruing delinquent loans
0.10
0.10
0.14
0.12
0.16
Non-accruing loans
0.23
0.20
0.23
0.18
0.23
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
0.33
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.30
%
0.39
%
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Net income
$
12,193
$
10,257
$
10,095
$
9,945
$
11,104
Non-core items:
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
(50
)
-
-
-
(Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net
-
(248
)
(15
)
281
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
20
263
-
Income tax expense (1)
-
71
(1
)
(131
)
-
Total non-core items
-
(227
)
4
413
-
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
12,193
$
10,030
$
10,099
$
10,358
$
11,104
Net interest income
(B)
$
28,958
$
27,759
$
28,055
$
28,793
$
29,186
Non-interest income
9,653
9,457
8,586
8,850
8,815
Total revenue
38,611
37,216
36,641
37,643
38,001
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
(50
)
-
-
-
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
38,611
$
37,166
$
36,641
$
37,643
$
38,001
Total non-interest expense
24,772
23,842
23,688
24,367
23,016
Non-core expenses:
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, net
-
248
15
(281
)
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
-
-
(20
)
(263
)
-
Total non-core expenses
-
248
(5
)
(544
)
-
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
24,772
$
24,090
$
23,683
$
23,823
$
23,016
Total revenue
38,611
37,216
36,641
37,643
38,001
Total non-interest expense
24,772
23,842
23,688
24,367
23,016
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
13,839
$
13,374
$
12,953
$
13,276
$
14,985
Core revenue(2)
38,611
37,166
36,641
37,643
38,001
Core non-interest expense(2)
24,772
24,090
23,683
23,823
23,016
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)
$
13,839
$
13,076
$
12,958
$
13,820
$
14,985
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
3,728
$
3,665
$
3,645
$
3,652
$
3,687
Average assets
(F)
4,027
3,960
3,938
3,940
3,984
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
454
436
436
419
411
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
330
312
312
294
286
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
336
315
312
308
280
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
3,906
3,910
3,835
3,847
3,859
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
15,268
15,232
15,212
15,172
15,156
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
15,326
15,275
15,270
15,221
15,196
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.80
$
0.66
$
0.66
$
0.68
$
0.73
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.02
20.68
20.48
20.28
18.45
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
8.61
8.06
8.13
8.00
7.25
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
1.20
%
1.04
%
1.03
%
1.00
%
1.11
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.20
1.02
1.03
1.04
1.11
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
1.37
1.36
1.32
1.34
1.49
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.37
1.33
1.32
1.39
1.49
GAAP return on equity
10.68
9.46
9.32
9.43
10.72
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
10.68
9.25
9.32
9.82
10.72
Return on tangible equity
14.90
13.44
13.26
13.65
15.65
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
14.90
13.15
13.27
14.21
15.65
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
62.09
62.78
62.91
61.38
58.59
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.15
3.09
3.14
3.17
3.18
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
686
$
528
$
523
$
561
$
565
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
138
191
70
141
186
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
550
389
388
395
405
Intangible amortization
(Q)
233
233
233
233
233
(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.82% in the second and third quarter 2024, 24.01% in the first quarter 2024 and the fourth quarter 2023, and 23.80% in the first three quarters of 2023.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(5) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
