PR Newswire
23.10.2024 00:42 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C O R R E C T I O N -- 50 Best

In the news release, HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY, MEXICO CITY, NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST BAR AS THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2024 LIST IS REVEALED, issued 22-Oct-2024 by 50 Best over PR Newswire, there was an incorrect link for the logo. The complete, corrected release follows:

HANDSHAKE SPEAKEASY, MEXICO CITY, NAMED THE WORLD'S BEST BAR AS THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2024 LIST IS REVEALED

  • Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City, is The World's Best Bar, the first bar from Mexico to take the top spot
  • The 2024 list features bars from 28 cities with 16 new entries
  • Monica Berg is voted Roku Industry Icon
  • Singapore's Cat Bite Club receives the Campari One To Watch Award
  • The Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award goes to Zest, Seoul
  • Hong Kong's Bar Leone is the Disaronno Highest New Entry at No.2
  • The Cambridge Public House, Paris, secures the Nikka Highest Climber Award, rising 19 places to No.19
  • Buenos Aires' Florería Atlántico is the Rémy Martin Legend of The List
  • Superbueno, New York, wins the London Essence Best New Opening Award
  • Calliope Draper of Partake, Edmonton, is the recipient of the 50 Best Bars Roku Scholarship
  • Lyaness, London, takes home the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
  • The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award winner is Himkok, Oslo

MADRID, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2024, sponsored by Perrier, has been unveiled at the live awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Now in its 16th edition, the awards once again united the global bar community in recognition of the figures at the forefront of the international cocktail scene. Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City tops the ranking for the first time.

Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy is crowned No.1 at The World's 50 Best Bars awards 2024, sponsored by Perrier, held at a live ceremony in Madrid (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Located in the Colonia Juárez neighbourhood, Handshake Speakeasy is hidden behind a secret door and stocked with an impressive array of vintage spirits. Bar Director Eric Van Beek effortlessly melds tradition and innovation, elevating the classics through cutting-edge technique developed in the on-site lab, revolutionising familiar recipes with unexpected flavours.

Other bars in the top five are Hong Kong's Bar Leone (No.2), Barcelona's Sips (No.3), London's Tayer + Elementary (No.4) and Singapore's Jigger & Pony (No.5). The full list can be viewed here.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It is with immense pride that we announce Handshake Speakeasy as The World's Best Bar 2024, sponsored by Perrier. To be the first ever No.1 from Mexico is an outstanding achievement, of which Eric Van Beek and his team are hugely deserving. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each bar on this year's list, which continues to operate as a beacon for cocktail lovers the world over."

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532735/50_BEST_BARS.pdf
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537741/The_Worlds_50_Best_Bars_awards_2024.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523578/4972198/50Best_Bars_2024_Logo.jpg

50 Best Bars Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/handshake-speakeasy-mexico-city-named-the-worlds-best-bar-as-the-worlds-50-best-bars-2024-list-is-revealed-302283743.html

