TRATON SE, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, has stunned the market with its outstanding preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported an adjusted EBIT of 1.14 billion euros, marking a 19% increase year-over-year and significantly surpassing analyst expectations. Revenue climbed 5% to 11.9 billion euros, while the adjusted EBIT margin stood at an impressive 9.6%. Notably, the net cash flow from operating activities more than doubled to 1.3 billion euros. This exceptional performance catapulted TRATON's stock to a new yearly high, with shares soaring above 32 euros in early trading, reaching levels not seen since mid-June.

Market Reaction and Future Outlook

Despite the robust quarterly results, TRATON's management has maintained its previous guidance for 2024, projecting sales and revenue fluctuations between -5% and +10% compared to the previous year, with an adjusted operating profit margin between 8.0% and 9.0%. This conservative outlook, coupled with the absence of order intake data, has tempered some market enthusiasm. However, analysts remain cautiously optimistic, citing the continued pricing strength of the Scania brand as a positive indicator for European pricing trends. The stock's rally reflects overall market confidence, even as potential economic challenges in Europe and the United States loom on the horizon.

