Oriental Rise Holdings Limited: Oriental Rise Holding Limited Announces Full Exercise of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

Ningde, China, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Rise Holding Limited ("Oriental Rise" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM: ORIS), an integrated supplier of tea products in mainland China, today announced US Tiger Securities, Inc. ("US Tiger"), who acted as the underwriter and sole book-runner of the Company's underwritten initial public offering ("IPO"), has exercised the full over-allotment option and purchased an additional 262,500 ordinary shares of the Company at the IPO price of $4.00 per share. As a result, the Company has raised $8.05 million in gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and other related expenses, through the issuance of a total of 2,012,500 ordinary shares in the IPO.

US Tiger acted as sole book runner for the Offering. The Crone Law Group served as counsel to the Company. VCL Law LLP served as counsel to the underwriter.

A registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-274976) relating to the Offering was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company, and subsequently declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on October 17, 2024 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at +1 646-978-5188.

About Oriental Rise Holding Limited

Oriental Rise Holding Limited is an integrated supplier of tea products in mainland China. Our major tea products include (i) primarily-processed tea consisting of white tea and black tea, and (ii) refined white tea and black tea. Our business operations are vertically integrated, covering cultivation, processing of tea leaves and the sale of tea products to tea business operators (such as wholesale distributors) and end-user retail customers in mainland China. We operate tea gardens located in Zherong County, Ningde City in Fujian Province of mainland China. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.mdhtea.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

