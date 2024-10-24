Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
79 Leser
BIMHUIS: PRESS RELEASE: New composition assignment during jubilee for composer & conductor Tijn Wybenga

Celebrating from 1-31 October 2024 50 years of BIMHUIS

Nederland, Oct. 24, 2024of the 50th anniversary of the renowned jazz club BIMHUIS on Thursday 31 October 2024 will feature the composition assignment awarded to Tijn Wybenga. With his Brainteaser method, bandleader and sound wizard Tijn Wybenga found a way to capture the new jazz generation in music. In honor of fifty years of BIMHUIS, he presents his renewed orchestra with special guests Pink Oculus, Theo Ceccaldi and Otis Sandsjö.

Brainteaser method
The compositions will be performed by the Brainteaser Orchestrain which Tijn Wybenga talks about the development process of his new work and what inspired him.

Special guests
Guest artists on Thursday 31 October are singer and rapper Pink Oculus from Amsterdam, violinist Theo Ceccaldi from Paris and tenor saxophonist Otis Sandsjö from Berlin. They too are included and remixed in the new music, bringing a breath of fresh air to Brainteaser Orchestra's melting pot.

Tijn Wybenga and his band with the BIMHUIS
Both Tijn Wybenga and all the other band members have played a lot at BIMHUIS in recent years with their own projects. For many of them, BIMHUIS has been an important 'hub' for the start of their careers. For Tijn, this concert feels like a kind of celebration of them all for what BIMHUIS has meant to them.

Tijn on working with the band members and the BIMHUIS: 'This concert feels like a community project and for me it also reflects how the BIMHUIS has been able to build a community for all of us around the music we all love so much over the last few years.'



Find out more about the BIMHUIS' anniversary program which takes place during the month of October: www.bimhuis.nl.

More information, interview requests and media via
Claire Reeves - marketing and PR BIMHUIS 50 years
claire@bimhuis.nl
+31625091001

Practical information:
Thursday 31 October 2024
8.30pm
Link to ticket sales

Prior to the concert, there will be an introduction on innovation in music, organized by Freethinker Festival. The introduction starts at 19:30 and is free of charge.

Line-up
Tijn Wybenga conductor & composition

Brainsteaser Orchestra
Nicolò Ricci tenor saxophone, Kika Sprangers saxophone, Nabou Claerhout trombone, Federico Calcagno bass clarinet, Pablo Rodriguez violin, Yanna Pelser viola, George Dumitriu viola, Pau Sola cello, Teis Semey guitar, Alessandro Fongaro bass, Jamie Peet drums, Aleksander Sever percussion

Special guests
Pink Oculus voice
Theo Ceccaldi violin
Otis Sandsjö saxophone

Attachments

  • Tijn Wybenga (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5c8d6da3-bb2b-4e4a-a7b2-234ce2a1b978)
  • Brainteaser Orchestra (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8ea3f528-367d-44a1-8d0c-401123a1ce21)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
