TeamViewer's stock has shown resilience, trading at €13.55, marking a 0.78% increase. Despite a slight dip earlier, the share price remains significantly above its 52-week low of €10.01 from June 2024. Analysts maintain a bullish outlook, setting an average price target of €17.14, suggesting a potential upside of over 25%. This optimism is further bolstered by the company's strong financial indicators, including a price-to-sales ratio of 3.76 and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 for 2024, indicating a balanced valuation in a dynamic market landscape.

Share Repurchase Program Advances

TeamViewer continues to demonstrate confidence in its business trajectory through its ongoing share buyback initiative. Launched in December 2023, the program has already seen the repurchase of 10,854,847 shares. In the past week alone, the company acquired 118,500 shares at a volume-weighted average price ranging between €12.89 and €13.56, underscoring management's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Ad

Fresh TeamViewer information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated TeamViewer analysis...