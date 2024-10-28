Henkel's stock demonstrated resilience in recent trading, registering a slight uptick of 0.6% to reach €82.50 on the XETRA exchange. This modest gain positions the stock comfortably above its 52-week low, signaling a recovery trend despite remaining below the year's peak of €85.74 recorded in June. The company's robust performance is underpinned by solid growth across its business segments, contributing to an overall positive revenue trajectory.

Analyst Projections and Investor Appeal

Financial experts anticipate a dividend of €1.96 per share for the current year, marking a slight increase from the previous period. With analysts setting an average price target of €83.33, only marginally above the current trading level, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Henkel's attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a projected dividend yield of 2.56% for the 2024 fiscal year may pique investor interest. As the company navigates market challenges, its stability and growth potential continue to be focal points for market watchers.

Ad

Fresh Henkel information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Henkel analysis...