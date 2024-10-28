United Internet's stock showed resilience on Monday, gaining 1.1% in XETRA trading and reaching a peak of 19.43 euros. This upward momentum comes despite recent quarterly results reporting a loss of 0.73 euros per share. However, the company's revenue increased by 3.48% to 1.54 billion euros compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting earnings of 0.918 euros per share for the full year 2024 and setting an average price target of 30.67 euros, suggesting significant growth potential from current levels.

Dividend Prospects and Future Outlook

Investors can anticipate a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2024 fiscal year, translating to an attractive yield of 2.19%. This dividend policy, combined with a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 for 2024, underscores the stock's appeal to income-focused investors. Despite trading 29.64% below its 52-week high, United Internet's recent performance, including a 5.45% gain over the past month, indicates a positive trend. The company is scheduled to release its next financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on November 12, 2024, which may provide further insights into its market position and growth trajectory.

