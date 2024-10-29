Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
PR Newswire
29.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Beroe Inc.: Beroe Announces Major Platform Updates Combining Data, AI, and Human Ingenuity to Deliver Smarter, Faster Procurement Decisions

New Features and Cutting-Edge Enhancements to Beroe Live.ai to Bring Speed, Insight, and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Capabilities to Procurement Intelligence

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe, a global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced a suite of new features and upgrades to its leading procurement intelligence platform, Beroe Live.ai. These enhancements provide procurement professionals with unprecedented insights and support, in a platform that combines cutting edge AI together with expert human insight.

Beroe Inc. Logo

The new features include innovative enhancements to Beroe Live.ai's Category Watch and Risk Watch modules, major upgrades to Abi, Beroe's AI assistant, as well as the launch of 'Category Digest', a groundbreaking AI-generated category podcast.

"Businesses deserve smarter, more powerful solutions combining reliable, data-driven insights with human expertise," said Prerna Dhawan, Chief Product Officer at Beroe. "At Beroe, we believe there's a different way to make procurement decisions, and the new features and updates we are announcing today reinforce our commitment to empowering procurement professionals to make confident choices every day, helping them to be in the know, always."

New and upgraded features accessible to Beroe Live.ai's 55,000+ subscribers include:

  • Category Health Score: One Metric for a Holistic View
    With the introduction of 'Category Health Score', a unified weighted indicator that provides a quick and comprehensive signal of category performance, Beroe is enabling faster response times in a dynamic market.
  • Category Digest: AI-Generated Category Podcast Series
    Initially for a limited set of categories, these AI-generated monthly podcasts powered by Beroe's expert-curated data will provide a new way to catch up on significant developments and market dynamics wherever you are.
  • Supplier Disruption Monitoring
    This new capability enables customers to gain real-time insights on global and local events impacting their suppliers, categorized for relevance and mapped visually to enhance supply chain resilience and continuity.
  • Abi, Beroe's AI Assistant, with enhanced HITL capabilities
    In addition to Abi's multilingual features and industry-leading integration with enterprise collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom, Beroe has further strengthened its HITL (Human in-the-loop) capabilities, ensuring accurate and nuanced responses tailored to customers' needs.

With this release, Beroe has significantly expanded its category coverage with deep insights on 2,300 direct and indirect categories at global and regional levels, up from 1,500 at the start of 2024. Coverage of commodity price forecasts and other macro indicators has also increased from 8,000 region-grade combinations to more than 12,000.

Summarising the new product enhancements, Prerna Dhawan, said: "We understand that many procurement professionals are dealing with cognitive overload managing large amounts of data across disparate tools. To help address this, our product roadmap is focused on simplification and contextualisation, delivering not just reliable data but intelligent recommendations. We will continue to expand our category coverage and strengthen ecosystem partnerships with leading procurement technology and solution providers to ensure our customers can make smarter, faster, better decisions."

For more information about Beroe's new products and upgrades, visit www.beroeinc.com.

About Beroe

Beroe has been on procurement's leading edge since the company's founding in 2006, bringing a world of insights forward. The unique combination of Beroe's expertise, AI tools, and vast amounts of reliable data enable organizations to make smarter, faster, better procurement decisions. Not tomorrow, not today, but now. Selected by ProcureTech as one of the "most pioneering Analytics, Data and Intelligence solutions in 2024" and regularly named by Spend Matters as one of "50 Providers to Know", Beroe helps thousands of organizations sift through the data noise, mitigate risk, face fewer surprises, and ultimately gain a competitive edge.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542129/Beroe_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beroe-announces-major-platform-updates-combining-data-ai-and-human-ingenuity-to-deliver-smarter-faster-procurement-decisions-302288821.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
