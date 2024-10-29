Lufthansa Group reported a record-breaking third-quarter revenue of 10.7 billion euros in 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. However, this achievement was overshadowed by a 9% decline in adjusted operating profit to 1.3 billion euros. In response, the company announced a comprehensive cost-cutting program aimed at improving the core airline's operating profit by 1.5 billion euros gross by 2026. This news triggered a negative market reaction, with Lufthansa's stock price falling by 5.6% during trading, contributing to a nearly 19% decline since the year's start.

Market Outlook and Investor Sentiment

Despite strong demand for air travel and predictions of stable to slightly increasing ticket prices, Lufthansa's financial outlook remains challenging. Analysts express concerns about the quality of the company's results, pointing to only marginal improvements in ticket prices and lower fuel costs as primary drivers for better performance. The average analyst forecast sets a price target of 7.36 euros per share, suggesting some upward potential. However, with the current stock price significantly below its 52-week high of 8.59 euros, uncertainties surrounding growth prospects, potential capacity constraints, and pricing pressures continue to pose challenges for the airline group.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Lufthansa information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Lufthansa analysis...