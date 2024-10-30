Alphabet's stock demonstrated resilience on Tuesday, climbing 1.0% to $168.44 on the NASDAQ amid a generally cautious market sentiment. This uptick underscores the tech giant's strength in a challenging environment. Analysts remain bullish, projecting significant growth potential with an average price target of $202.29. The company's recent quarterly results bolster this optimistic outlook, with revenue growth of 10.36% and earnings per share of $1.91 surpassing expectations.

Chrome Dominance Reinforces Market Position

Google Chrome's ascension to the most downloaded web browser in 2024, with 1.5 million downloads, further solidifies Alphabet's digital supremacy. This achievement, despite controversial changes in cookie policies, highlights the company's adaptability and innovation in the evolving digital ecosystem. Chrome's rise from fourth place last year to market leader demonstrates sustained user trust in Google's technology, reinforcing Alphabet's robust market position and potential for continued growth.

Ad

Fresh Alphabet information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Alphabet analysis...