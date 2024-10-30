UBS has significantly outperformed market expectations in the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net profit of $1.43 billion. This impressive turnaround from last year's $715 million loss is largely attributed to the accelerated restructuring and integration of Credit Suisse. The banking giant's revenue increased by 5.5% to $12.3 billion, with a cost-to-income ratio of 83.4%. This stellar performance has catapulted UBS shares to their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, pushing the bank's market value to approximately 100 billion Swiss francs and underscoring renewed investor confidence.

Integration Progress and Future Outlook

The Swiss banking behemoth has made substantial strides in assimilating Credit Suisse operations. Customer account migrations in Luxembourg and Hong Kong were successfully completed in October, with Japan and Singapore expected to follow suit by year-end. Despite cautioning about potential market volatility due to upcoming U.S. elections and ongoing geopolitical tensions, UBS maintains an optimistic stance regarding client activities and the overall market environment. The bank's positive outlook for the fourth quarter, coupled with its swift integration efforts, contributes to a bullish sentiment, notwithstanding the challenging market landscape.

