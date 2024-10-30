Deutsche Boerse AG has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Leonteq's first Exchange Traded Product (ETP+) on Xetra and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This innovative product, which tracks the Leonteq EUR Overnight Return Index linked to the European Short-Term Overnight Rate (ESTRON), marks a significant development for the German exchange operator. Despite this news, Deutsche Boerse's stock experienced a slight dip, trading at 215.90 EUR, down 0.5 percent. However, the stock remains resilient, currently trading 39.52 percent above its 52-week low and close to its recent high of 220.10 EUR.

Analyst Projections and Dividend Outlook

Financial experts are optimistic about Deutsche Boerse's future performance. For the fiscal year 2024, analysts forecast earnings of 10.49 EUR per share, reflecting confidence in the company's growth potential. Additionally, shareholders can anticipate a dividend of 4.06 EUR per share, an increase from the previous year's payout of 3.80 EUR. This projected dividend hike underscores the company's solid financial position and commitment to shareholder value, despite short-term market fluctuations.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Boerse information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Boerse analysis...