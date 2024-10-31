BYD continues its aggressive international expansion in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector, recently launching the Shark 6 hybrid pickup in Cambodia and Australia. This move underscores the Chinese automaker's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region and diversifying its product portfolio. Despite these efforts, BYD's stock experienced a 1.5% decline to $37.81 on NASDAQ OTC trading. Analysts project a dividend of 3.33 CNY per share for the current year, with expectations of 12.71 CNY earnings per share for 2024.

European Market Hurdles and Financial Performance

The company faces a significant challenge as the European Union decides to impose increased tariffs on electric vehicle imports, potentially impacting BYD's European expansion plans. However, BYD's financial performance remains robust, with a notable 11.5% increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily attributed to strong demand for electric vehicles, even allowing BYD to outperform Tesla in certain categories. Yet, the company's profit margins are under pressure due to intense competition in the electric vehicle market.

