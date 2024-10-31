Volkswagen's stock defied market trends on Wednesday, gaining 1.1% despite reporting a substantial decline in third-quarter profits. The automaker's net income plummeted 64% to €1.58 billion, while operating profit fell 42% to €2.86 billion. Despite these figures aligning with a recent profit warning, investors seemed to focus on the company's maintained 2024 outlook. Analysts view ongoing negotiations with unions regarding cost-cutting measures as crucial for the stock's future performance.

Automotive Sector Headwinds

The broader German stock market faced pressure, with the DAX index closing down 1.1%. Volkswagen's positive stock movement stood out against this backdrop, particularly given the challenges facing the automotive industry. The sector's difficulties were underscored by weak forecasts from microelectronics manufacturers, impacting suppliers. This context highlights the significance of Volkswagen's stock resilience, suggesting investor confidence in the company's ability to navigate current market obstacles.

