STMicroelectronics N.V.: STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 -2

STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

STMicroelectronics Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

-- Q3 net revenues $3.25 billion; gross margin 37.8%; operating margin 11.7%; net income $351 million -- YTD net revenues $9.95 billion; gross margin 39.9%; operating margin 13.1%; net income $1.22 billion -- Business outlook at mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.32 billion and gross margin of 38% -- Launch of a new company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint accelerating our wafer fab capacity to 300mm Silicon and 200mm Silicon Carbide and resizing our global cost base

Geneva, October 31, 2024 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST") (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.25 billion, gross margin of 37.8%, operating margin of 11.7%, and net income of $351 million or $0.37 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST President & CEO, commented:

-- "Q3 net revenues were in line with the midpoint of our business outlook range. Our revenues, compared to our expectations, were higher in Personal Electronics, declined less in Industrial and were lower in Automotive. Q3 gross margin of 37.8% was broadly in line with the mid-point of our business outlook range." -- "First nine months net revenues decreased 23.5% year-over-year across all reportable segments, particularly in Microcontrollers, which is impacted by a continuing weakness in the Industrial market. Operating margin was 13.1% and net income was $1.22 billion." -- "Our fourth quarter business outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $3.32 billion, decreasing year-over-year by 22.4% and increasing sequentially by 2.2%; gross margin is expected to be about 38%, impacted by about 400 basis points of unused capacity charges." -- "The midpoint of this outlook translates into full year 2024 revenues of about $13.27 billion, representing a 23.2% year-over-year decrease, in the low-end of the range indicated in the previous quarter, and a gross margin slightly below that provided in such indication." -- "Based on our current customer order backlog and demand visibility, we anticipate a revenue decline between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 well above normal seasonality." -- "We are launching a new company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint accelerating our wafer fab capacity to 300mm Silicon (Agrate and Crolles) and 200mm Silicon Carbide (Catania) and resizing our global cost base. This program should result in strengthening our capability to grow our revenues with an improved operating efficiency resulting in annual cost savings in the high triple-digit million-dollar range exiting 2027."

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Q/Q Y/Y ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Net Revenues $3,251 $3,232 $4,431 0.6% -26.6% ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Gross Profit $1,228 $1,296 $2,109 -5.2% -41.8% ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Gross Margin 37.8% 40.1% 47.6% -230 bps -980 bps ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Operating Income $381 $375 $1,241 1.8% -69.3% ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Operating Margin 11.7% 11.6% 28.0% 10 bps -1,630 bps ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Net Income $351 $353 $1,090 -0.6% -67.8% ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ---------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.37 $0.38 $1.16 -2.6% -68.1% ----------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- ----------

Third Quarter 2024 Summary Review

Reminder: On January 10, 2024, ST announced a new organization which implied a change in segment reporting starting Q1 2024. Prior year comparative periods have been adjusted accordingly. See Appendix for more detail.

Q3 Q2 Q3 Net Revenues by Reportable Segment (US$ m) 2024 2024 2023 Q/Q Y/Y ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment 1,185 1,165 1,367 1.7% -13.3% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Power and discrete products (P&D) segment 807 747 989 7.9% -18.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Subtotal: Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group 1,992 1,912 2,356 4.2% -15.5% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Microcontrollers (MCU) segment 829 800 1,466 3.6% -43.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Digital ICs and RF Products (D&RF) segment 426 516 605 -17.4% -29.7% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Subtotal: Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group 1,255 1,316 2,071 -4.6% -39.4% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Others 4 4 4 - - ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- -------- Total Net Revenues 3,251 3,232 4,431 0.6% -26.6% ---------------------------------------------------------- ------- ------- ------- -------- --------

Net revenues totaled $3.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.6%. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution decreased 17.5% and 45.4%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 0.6%, in line with the mid-point of ST's guidance.

Gross profit totaled $1.23 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.8%. Gross margin of 37.8%, 20 basis points below the mid-point of ST's guidance, decreased 980 basis points year-over-year, mainly due to product mix and, to a lesser extent, to sales price and higher unused capacity charges.

Operating income decreased 69.3% to $381 million, compared to $1.24 billion in the year-ago quarter. ST's operating margin decreased 1,630 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 11.7% of net revenues, compared to 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

By reportable segment(1) , compared with the year-ago quarter:

In Analog, Power & Discrete, MEMS and Sensors (APMS) Product Group:

Analog products, MEMS and Sensors (AM&S) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 13.3% mainly due to decreases in Imaging and in Analog. -- Operating profit decreased by 41.2% to $175 million. Operating margin was 14.8% compared to 21.8%.

Power and Discrete products (P&D) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 18.4%. -- Operating profit decreased by 54.0% to $121 million. Operating margin was 15.0% compared to 26.5%.

In Microcontrollers, Digital ICs and RF products (MDRF) Product Group:

Microcontrollers (MCU) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 43.4% mainly due to a decrease in GP MCU. -- Operating profit decreased by 78.2% to $116 million. Operating margin was 14.0% compared to 36.4%.

Digital ICs and RF products (D&RF) segment:

-- Revenue decreased 29.7% mainly due to a decrease in ADAS (automotive ADAS and infotainment). -- Operating profit decreased by 49.5% to $114 million. Operating margin was 26.8% compared to 37.3%.

Net income and diluted Earnings Per Share decreased to $351 million and $0.37 respectively compared to $1.09 billion and $1.16 respectively in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months ------------- -------- -------- --------- -------------------------------- Q3 Q2 TTM (US$ m) 2024 2024 Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities 723 702 1,881 3,764 6,062 -37.9% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP)(2) 136 159 707 813 1,725 -52.9% ------------- -------- -------- --------- --------- --------- ----------

Net cash from operating activities was $723 million in the third quarter compared to $1.88 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net Capex (non-U.S. GAAP) was $565 million in the third quarter compared to $1.15 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $136 million in the third quarter, compared to $707 million in the year-ago quarter.

Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $2.88 billion, compared to $2.81 billion in the previous quarter and $2.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Days sales of inventory at quarter-end was 130 days, similar to the previous quarter, and compared to 114 days in the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, ST paid cash dividends to its stockholders totaling $80 million and executed a $92 million share buy-back, as part of its current share repurchase program.

ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $3.18 billion as of September 28, 2024, compared to $3.20 billion as of June 29, 2024 and reflected total liquidity of $6.30 billion and total financial debt of $3.12 billion. Adjusted net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP), taking into consideration the effect on total liquidity of advances from capital grants for which capital expenditures have not been incurred yet, stood at $2.82 billion as of September 28, 2024.

Corporate developments

Since the beginning of 2024, ST has made significant changes in the way it is structured and operates, including the re-organization of its Product Groups. Since October 1, 2024, Lorenzo Grandi, President and CFO, has taken additional responsibilities, with a perimeter now also covering Supply Chain, Corporate Development and Integrated External Communication in addition to Finance, Global Procurement, Digital Transformation and Information Technology, Enterprise Risk Management and Resilience. ST's Executive Committee remains unchanged and continues to report to Jean-Marc Chery, ST President and CEO.

Business Outlook

ST's guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2024 fourth quarter is:

-- Net revenues are expected to be $3.32 billion, an increase of 2.2% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points. -- Gross margin of 38%, plus or minus 200 basis points. -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.11 = EUR1.00 for the 2024 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts. -- The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

ST will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 4:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, https://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until November 15, 2024.

2024 Capital Markets Day

ST will conduct a live webcast of its 2024 Capital Markets Day meeting from Paris, France, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:00 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). The live webcast featuring video, audio and presentation slides will be accessible at ST's website, https://investors.st.com. Copies of the presentations and a recording of the event will be made available at https://investors.st.com.

Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information.

Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with ST's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

See the Appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of ST's non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to their corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking Information

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 or Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended) that are based on management's current views and assumptions, and are conditioned upon and also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated by such statements due to, among other factors:

-- changes in global trade policies, including the adoption and expansion of tariffs and trade barriers, that could affect the macro-economic environment and adversely impact the demand for our products; -- uncertain macro-economic and industry trends (such as inflation and fluctuations in supply chains), which may impact production capacity and end-market demand for our products; -- customer demand that differs from projections which may require us to undertake transformation measures that may not be successful in realizing the expected benefits in full or at all; -- the ability to design, manufacture and sell innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment; -- changes in economic, social, public health, labor, political, or infrastructure conditions in the locations where we, our customers, or our suppliers operate, including as a result of macroeconomic or regional events, geopolitical and military conflicts, social unrest, labor actions, or terrorist activities; -- unanticipated events or circumstances, which may impact our ability to execute our plans and/or meet the objectives of our R&D and manufacturing programs, which benefit from public funding; -- financial difficulties with any of our major distributors or significant curtailment of purchases by key customers; -- the loading, product mix, and manufacturing performance of our production facilities and/or our required volume to fulfill capacity reserved with suppliers or third-party manufacturing providers; -- availability and costs of equipment, raw materials, utilities, third-party manufacturing services and technology, or other supplies required by our operations (including increasing costs resulting from inflation); -- the functionalities and performance of our IT systems, which are subject to cybersecurity threats and which support our critical operational activities including manufacturing, finance and sales, and any breaches of our IT systems or those of our customers, suppliers, partners and providers of third-party licensed technology; -- theft, loss, or misuse of personal data about our employees, customers, or other third parties, and breaches of data privacy legislation; -- the impact of intellectual property ("IP") claims by our competitors or other third parties, and our ability to obtain required licenses on reasonable terms and conditions; -- changes in our overall tax position as a result of changes in tax rules, new or revised legislation, the outcome of tax audits or changes in international tax treaties which may impact our results of operations as well as our ability to accurately estimate tax credits, benefits, deductions and provisions and to realize deferred tax assets; -- variations in the foreign exchange markets and, more particularly, the U.S. dollar exchange rate as compared to the Euro and the other major currencies we use for our operations; -- the outcome of ongoing litigation as well as the impact of any new litigation to which we may become a defendant; -- product liability or warranty claims, claims based on epidemic or delivery failure, or other claims relating to our products, or recalls by our customers for products containing our parts; -- natural events such as severe weather, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcano eruptions or other acts of nature, the effects of climate change, health risks and epidemics or pandemics in locations where we, our customers or our suppliers operate; -- increased regulation and initiatives in our industry, including those concerning climate change and sustainability matters and our goal to become carbon neutral by 2027 on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3; -- epidemics or pandemics, which may negatively impact the global economy in a significant manner for an extended period of time, and could also materially adversely affect our business and operating results; -- industry changes resulting from vertical and horizontal consolidation among our suppliers, competitors, and customers; and -- the ability to successfully ramp up new programs that could be impacted by factors beyond our control, including the availability of critical third-party components and performance of subcontractors in line with our expectations.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of our business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "should", "would be", "seeks" or "anticipates" or similar expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

