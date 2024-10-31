Pan African Resources Plc - Pan African announces successful commissioning of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
Pan African Resources PLC
Pan African announces successful commissioning of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation
The MTR operation was successfully commissioned in early October 2024 with an inaugural gold pour at the plant's smelting facility. Ramp-up is in progress, with steady-state production and plant throughput of 800ktpm expected by December 2024. This US$135.1 million project was delivered under budget and ahead of schedule, with construction completed in only 14 months. During the construction phase, MTR employed over 1,600 workers on site and achieved completion of construction with zero lost-time injuries for the 1.5 million man hours worked.
Cobus Loots, Pan African's CEO, commented:
"Pan African has established an enviable track record in executing world-class tailings retreatment projects.
We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of the MTR operation in October 2024, ahead of schedule and below budget. MTR is expected to supplement our current production profile by more than 50koz/yr at an AISC of approximately US$1,000/oz, with a life-of-mine of more than 20 years if we include reserves from our Soweto tailings cluster."
31 October 2024
