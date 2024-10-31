Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
29.10.24
18:37 Uhr
0,424 Euro
-0,008
-1,74 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4230,43908:56
0,0000,00008:53
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - Pan African announces successful commissioning of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation

Pan African Resources Plc - Pan African announces successful commissioning of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

('Pan African' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability

Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Alpha code: PARI

Pan African announces successful commissioning of the Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) operation

The MTR operation was successfully commissioned in early October 2024 with an inaugural gold pour at the plant's smelting facility. Ramp-up is in progress, with steady-state production and plant throughput of 800ktpm expected by December 2024. This US$135.1 million project was delivered under budget and ahead of schedule, with construction completed in only 14 months. During the construction phase, MTR employed over 1,600 workers on site and achieved completion of construction with zero lost-time injuries for the 1.5 million man hours worked.

Cobus Loots, Pan African's CEO, commented:

"Pan African has established an enviable track record in executing world-class tailings retreatment projects.

We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of the MTR operation in October 2024, ahead of schedule and below budget. MTR is expected to supplement our current production profile by more than 50koz/yr at an AISC of approximately US$1,000/oz, with a life-of-mine of more than 20 years if we include reserves from our Soweto tailings cluster."

Johannesburg

31 October 2024

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at:

www.panafricanresources.com

Corporate information

Corporate office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered office

2nd Floor

107 Cheapside

London

EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

info@paf.co.za

Chief executive officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Nominated adviser and joint broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor and JSE debt sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27(0) 63 482 3802

Joint broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.