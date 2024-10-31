Anzeige
WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
Tradegate
31.10.24
11:55 Uhr
30,450 Euro
+0,260
+0,86 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
30,44030,45511:56
31.10.2024 11:18 Uhr
FAW Trucks and Shell Join Forces to Drive Technological Cooperation and Create a Green Future

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September to October 2024, Starship China, which was jointly developed by FAW Trucks and Shell, made consecutive appearances at the Automechanika Frankfurt 2024 and the Shell's Ultimate Stopover Event in Budapest. The overseas debut of the Starship China marks the introduction of groundbreaking concepts and technologies aimed at low-carbon and emission-reduction to the world, thereby fostering the sustainable development of the global road transportation industry.


The road transportation industry plays a pivotal role in prompting national economic development. The launch of the Starship China marks an important step taken by FAW Trucks and Shell in jointly exploring sustainable development solutions for the road transportation industry. As a cornerstone of China's transportation industry, FAW Trucks continues to lead the innovative development of the commercial vehicle sector with its profound technological expertise and market insights. Meanwhile, Shell, as a world-leading provider of energy solutions, has always been at the forefront of the global energy transition. Their collaboration integrates advanced experience and leading strengths, facilitating the transformation, upgrading, and high-quality development of road transportation in China and even globally.

The unveiling of the Starship China, as a dazzling achievement of technical cooperation, profoundly demonstrates the forward-thinking vision and meticulous planning of both companies towards the green transformation of the future transportation industry. This truck integrates cutting-edge technologies from FAW Trucks and Shell, achieving significant improvements in energy efficiency across vehicle design, power systems and energy utilization. Its exceptional performance is specifically embodied in four key areas: optimized aerodynamic design, high fuel economy, low-carbon and environmentally friendly concepts, and intelligent facilities. With its low wind resistance aerodynamic design, efficient hybrid power system, intelligent safety driving assistance system, and leading lubrication solutions, the Starship China sets a benchmark in energy efficiency enhancement and low-carbon emission reduction. It is not merely a display of a concept vehicle but also a vane indicating the development trend of the future transportation industry.


FAW Trucks and Shell will deepen collaboration in multiple fields, jointly exploring energy solutions, low-carbon transformation strategies, and cost reduction and efficiency enhancement pathways. This not only represents a commitment to the sustainable development of China's commercial vehicle and road transportation industry but also signifies a far-reaching plan and deployment for the future global transportation industry.

The unveiling of the Starship China is merely a microcosm of FAW Trucks' globalization endeavors. Amid the in-depth implementation of the 'Belt and Road' initiative, FAW Trucks is accelerating its internationalization strategy, aiming to bring more high-quality and efficient products and services to the global market. Through its deep cooperation with Shell, FAW Trucks will unlock even more opportunities for its international expansion, jointly scripting a brilliant chapter for Chinese commercial vehicle brands on the world stage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545692/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545693/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/faw-trucks-and-shell-join-forces-to-drive-technological-cooperation-and-create-a-green-future-302292753.html

