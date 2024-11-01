Volkswagen AG is grappling with a severe crisis that could have far-reaching consequences for the company and its workforce. The German automaker is considering drastic measures to cut costs and adapt to the challenges posed by the shift to electric mobility. Sources indicate that Volkswagen is contemplating the closure of at least three factories in Germany and the elimination of tens of thousands of jobs. Additionally, the company is proposing a 10% reduction in tariff wages during ongoing negotiations with labor unions.

Adapting to Industry Transformation

The automotive industry's structural transformation, driven by the transition to electric vehicles, is putting significant pressure on Volkswagen. Experts emphasize that this shift is not unexpected, as a portion of the value creation in the automotive sector is moving abroad, particularly in battery production where Germany lacks competitive advantages. The company's ability to reposition itself in the electric vehicle market is seen as crucial for its future. The challenges extend beyond internal restructuring, as Volkswagen faces increasing competition, especially from Chinese manufacturers, in developing cost-effective electric vehicles for the mass market.

