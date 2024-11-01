Aixtron SE, a leading provider of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry, has reaffirmed its 2024 annual forecast despite posting mixed results for the first nine months of the year. The company reported a decline in third-quarter revenue to 156 million euros, down from 165 million euros in the same period last year. Despite this setback, Aixtron maintains its full-year projection of revenue between 620 and 660 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 22 to 25 percent.

Cautious Optimism for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Aixtron anticipates revenue levels to remain consistent with or slightly below those of 2024. This forward-looking statement was initially well-received by investors, triggering a brief uptick in the company's stock price. However, the semiconductor equipment manufacturer acknowledges the challenging business environment, particularly noting the reluctance of chip companies to invest. Despite these short-term hurdles, Aixtron remains confident in the integrity of its medium and long-term growth drivers, even as its stock continues to face pressure and significant losses in the current year.

