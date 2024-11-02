Aixtron's stock experienced a tumultuous trading day on Friday, plummeting by approximately 3% to around 14 euros. The semiconductor equipment manufacturer's shares faced significant pressure after the company released underwhelming quarterly figures that fell short of analysts' expectations in both revenue and operating results. This disappointing performance prompted several analysts to downgrade the stock and reduce their price targets. Jefferies, in particular, withdrew its buy recommendation and drastically lowered its price target from 27 to 16 euros, citing weakening demand and intensifying competitive pressures as key factors. The stock has now lost over 60% of its value this year, making it one of the weakest performers in the MDAX.

Market Outlook Remains Subdued

Investors' confidence has been further eroded by the lack of clear signs of recovery in the silicon carbide production equipment sector and uncertainty regarding a definitive rebound in 2026. Despite management's optimistic targets for the coming year, market skepticism persists. Analysts anticipate a cautious development in the coming months until more concrete indicators of market recovery emerge. From its 52-week high of nearly 40 euros, the stock price has more than halved, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by the company in a competitive and volatile semiconductor market.

