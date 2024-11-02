BAIC INTL: BAIC Shines at 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show, Strengthening Middle East Ties with Gulf Cup Collaboration

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show saw BAIC showcasing its latest models and technological innovations, further cementing its leadership in the Middle Eastern market. The spotlight was on the BJ30 and BJ60, which not only showcased outstanding performance in the light off-road segment but also integrated advanced intelligent technologies, including the innovative "Magic Core" hybrid drive system, to enhance the driving experience. Through a thoughtfully designed exhibition space and engaging interactive activities, BAIC established a strong connection with consumers, significantly enhancing its brand influence.

During the press conference, Mr. Jassim Al Rumaihi, the General Secretary of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, and Mr. Song Wei, the President of BAIC Motor jointly announced BAIC's role as the official partner of the 26th Gulf Cup. What BAIC presented at this auto show went beyond mere vehicles; it underscored the company's root to the Middle Eastern market. As the automotive sector in this region rapidly evolves, BAIC is actively responding to market demands, striving to offer local consumers higher-quality mobility solutions.

The "Magic Core" hybrid drive system showcased at this year's Jeddah International Motor Show highlights BAIC's leading-edge technology, designed to seamlessly blend dynamic power with refined control. BAIC reaffirms its commitment to setting industry standards in intelligent mobility. This system underscores the brand's pursuit of not only meeting but also redefining expectations, reinforcing BAIC's position as a global leader dedicated to providing vehicles that bring unparalleled adaptability, quality, and driving pleasure to a dynamic market.

Known for combining robust performance with advanced technology, BAIC has become a trusted brand among Middle Eastern consumers who value durability, adaptability, and innovative design. With its strong focus on intelligent driving solutions and versatile vehicle offerings, BAIC meets the demands of the region's diverse landscapes and driving conditions, from urban environments to open deserts.

BAIC actively invests in understanding and aligning with the local culture, preferences, and needs, thereby building strong connections with consumers and partners across the region. This dedication has not only strengthened its foothold in the market but also positioned BAIC as a forward-thinking leader, setting benchmarks in quality and driving innovation in the automotive industry across the Middle East.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547359/image_5028817_30617352.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baic-shines-at-2024-jeddah-international-motor-show-strengthening-middle-east-ties-with-gulf-cup-collaboration-302294682.html