Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Select Soft Ripened Cheeses

NEW HOLLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2024 / Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in our Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The following products are affected by this recall:
Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie
Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024
GTIN: 10041498111325
UPC-A: 004149811132
UPC-B: 041498111328
Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz
Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024
GTIN: 10071448504211
UPC-A: 007144850421
UPC-B: 071448504214
La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz
Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024
GTIN: 10820581678538
La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz
Best Buy Date: 12/25/2024
GTIN: 10820581678613
12/8oz Industrial Brie
Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024
GTIN: 10077901005226
UPC-B: 077901005229
Market Basket Brie, 6/8oz
Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024
GTIN: 10049705666309
UPC-A: 004970566630
UPC-B:049705666302
The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best buy date on the product labels. These products had limited regional distribution in the United States. The few retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves. Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.
Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.
This voluntary recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.
Media Contact:
Kriston Ohm
kriston.ohm@savencia.com
