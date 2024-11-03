Volkswagen's ambitious cost-reduction strategy has sent ripples through the German automotive industry, potentially impacting its market position. The automaker is contemplating drastic measures, including the elimination of long-standing employee bonuses for service milestones and a proposed 10% reduction in union-negotiated wages. These moves, aimed at bolstering competitiveness, could affect over 10,000 workers in the coming years. More alarmingly, Volkswagen has terminated its long-term employment security agreement, paving the way for potential layoffs and plant closures from mid-next year.

Analysts Remain Cautiously Optimistic

Despite the looming challenges and a slight dip in share price, financial experts maintain a guardedly positive outlook on Volkswagen's stock. Analysts project an average target price of 112.30 euros, suggesting significant upward potential. The forthcoming quarterly results and ongoing restructuring efforts are viewed as crucial factors in determining the Wolfsburg-based company's future market standing and financial health. Investors are keenly monitoring these developments and their potential impact on stock performance.

Ad

Fresh Volkswagen information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Volkswagen analysis...