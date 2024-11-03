Borussia Dortmund GmbH's stock performance presents a complex picture, with recent on-field triumphs contrasting against a downward market trend. The company's shares have experienced an 8.07% decline over the past month, settling at €3.418 as of November 2, 2024. This represents a 10.65% decrease year-over-year, despite the stock currently trading 2.85% above its 52-week low. The football club's recent 2-1 victory against RB Leipzig, ending a negative streak and bolstering their Champions League aspirations, has yet to significantly impact investor sentiment.

Financial Metrics in Focus

Despite the stock's recent underperformance, Borussia Dortmund GmbH's financial indicators offer some positive insights. The company boasts a notably low price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, based on a 2024 net profit of €44.3 million. This potentially suggests an undervaluation, though investors should consider broader market conditions and industry comparisons. With 110.4 million outstanding shares, the company's market capitalization stands at €375.3 million, reflecting the current challenges in translating on-field success to market performance.

