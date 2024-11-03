Anzeige
Sonntag, 03.11.2024
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
WKN: A12GNY | ISIN: CNE100001TJ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B5
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
BAIC INTL: BAIC Joins Hands with the Gulf Cup 2024 to Embrace the Football Feast

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show, Mr. Jassim Al Rumaihi, the General Secretary of the AGCFF Federation, and Mr. Song Wei, the President of BAIC Motor, jointly unveiled that BAIC has become the official partner of the 26th Gulf Cup. 'We are inspired by the spirit of positivity, unity, perseverance and ambition that characterizes the Gulf people-values that closely align with the spirit of BAIC. May this partnership bring forth exciting new opportunities, growth, and unforgettable moments for all,' said Mr. Song.


BAIC will encourage football fans to participate in Gulf Cup activities through a variety of channels. They will have the chance to share their personal stories with BAIC or check in at the Jeddah Motor Show, using special event hashtags to enter online interactions. Lucky participants may even win coveted Gulf Cup prizes from BAIC, including footballs autographed by the legendary Talal AlMeshal and Gulf Cup match tickets.

Additionally, BAIC will also encourage the football fans to participate in virtual predictions, vote for the best players, and share their favorite match moments on social media. The brand showcases diverse interactive activities that vividly represent its youthful and innovative spirit, as well as its passion for football and commitment to excellence in quality. Mr. Jassim Al Rumaihi commented that, 'We thank BAIC for their support, and together, we look forward to achieving sustainable successes that serve the passion of football fans and reinforce the tournament's significance as a sports and cultural festival that unites the people of the region.'

BAIC has been dedicated to becoming a trusted global automotive brand. 'As an automotive partner, we are looking forward to expanding on the success of this partnership at this upcoming Gulf Cup 2024 edition to grow the competition for the future,' commented Adolfo Bara, SVP & Managing Director of Football Events at IMG. This partnership serves as a bridge between BAIC and users in the Middle East, not only advancing BAIC's international strategy but also building lasting brand recognition and loyalty among Middle Eastern audiences. It consistently reflects BAIC's vision of creating exceptional mobility experiences for users through leading technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547507/image_5028817_35441861.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baic-joins-hands-with-the-gulf-cup-2024-to-embrace-the-football-feast-302294827.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
