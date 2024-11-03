Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Technischer Ausbruch: Diese Kupferaktie ist in den letzten 52 Wochen um 300 % gestiegen! Der Durchbruch läuft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.11.2024 21:00 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bahrain: ARRAY Innovation Celebrates Landmark Success at Gateway Gulf with Three Major Partnership Deals

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARRAY Innovation, the Bahrain-based leader in AI, enterprise software, and cloud solutions, proudly celebrated a milestone at Gateway Gulf 2024. During the event, organized by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ARRAY signed strategic agreements with Bahraini organizations: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), highlighting ARRAY's commitment to digital transformation.

ARRAY Innovation Celebrates Landmark Success at Gateway Gulf with Three Major Partnership Deals

ARRAY Chairman, Mr. Khalid Taqi, commented, "Our collaborations with Alba, NBB, and Tamkeen underscore ARRAY's dedication to Bahrain's digital transformation journey. We are committed to delivering technology solutions that support local enterprises in sustainable growth and operational excellence."

"ARRAY's mission is to develop advanced enterprise software and AI solutions that create high-value jobs for Bahrainis. Our latest agreements with leading Bahraini organizations reflect our vision to positively impact the Bahraini enterprises and communities," said Alaa Saeed, ARRAY Founder & CEO.

ARRAY's partnership with Alba focused on AI, data analytics, and automation solutions, driving operational excellence and cost reduction. "Our strategic collaboration with ARRAY marks a significant step towards positioning Alba as a technology-driven industry leader. This partnership will not only advance our Industry 4.0 journey, driving operational excellence, but also aligns with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 by investing in local talent," said Alba's Chairman of the Board, Mr. Khalid Al Rumaihi.

ARRAY's partnership with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) aims to enhance NBB's technology infrastructure with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI. The collaboration will deliver actionable insights, optimize operations, and improve customer experience. "By integrating the latest in artificial intelligence, we are positioned to drive our digital transformation forward, delivering solutions that enrich our customers' banking experience. Our partnership with ARRAY Innovation underscores our focus on modern technology to reinforce Bahrain's leadership in financial ingenuity," said NBB Group CEO Mr. Usman Ahmed.

In its agreement with Tamkeen, ARRAY will develop an AI-powered job-matching solution boosting Bahrain's economic growth through strategic private sector alignment. Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, highlighted, "By enhancing both internal and external operations through this partnership, we aim to maximize the impact of our initiatives and increase opportunities for Bahraini talent within the private sector."

These landmark agreements underscore ARRAY's role as a trusted partner in Bahrain's digital transformation, empowering organizations to drive efficiency and growth aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2547651/Bahrain_ARRAy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/array-innovation-celebrates-landmark-success-at-gateway-gulf-with-three-major-partnership-deals-302294831.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.