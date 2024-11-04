Deutsche Lufthansa's stock performance remains a focal point for financial experts as the airline navigates through turbulent market conditions. The company's shares traded at €6.18 on the XETRA exchange, fluctuating between a daily high of €6.22 and a low of €6.12. Despite a slight dip of 0.06% to €6.215, Lufthansa's stock continues to attract investor attention with a projected dividend yield of 4.40% for 2024. The current share price represents a significant discount from its 52-week high of €8.59, indicating potential upside for investors willing to weather short-term volatility.

Analyst Outlook and Financial Projections

Market sentiment towards Lufthansa remains cautiously optimistic, with 14 analysts recommending a hold position and six advocating for purchase. Financial forecasts suggest a mean price target of €7.29, implying room for growth. The airline's recent quarterly performance showed promise, with earnings per share reaching €0.92 and revenue climbing to €10.74 billion, marking a 4.51% year-over-year increase. Looking ahead, experts anticipate earnings per share of €0.903 for the full year 2024, with the next quarterly report expected on March 6, 2025. Despite challenges, Lufthansa's attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 for 2024 suggests the stock may be undervalued, potentially offering a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.

