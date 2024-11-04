Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett's investment powerhouse, reported remarkable financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Despite a slight revenue dip to $92.995 billion, the company's Class A shares soared to $18,272 per share, rebounding from last year's losses. This performance underscores Berkshire's resilience in challenging market conditions. Notably, the firm's cash reserves hit an unprecedented $325.2 billion, reflecting a cautious stance on current acquisition opportunities. This conservative approach is further evidenced by the net sale of $34.6 billion worth of investments during the quarter.

Major Tech Holding Reduction

In a surprising move, Berkshire significantly trimmed its stake in a leading technology company. The value of this holding dropped from $84.2 billion at the end of June to $69.9 billion by September's close, equivalent to selling roughly a quarter of its position. This decision, made despite the stock's appreciation during this period, highlights Buffett's strategy to recalibrate the portfolio amidst evolving market dynamics. The move aligns with Berkshire's broader pattern of strategic divestments, potentially positioning the company for future investment opportunities as market conditions shift.

Ad

Fresh Berkshire Hathaway information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Berkshire Hathaway analysis...