Volkswagen's stock is facing pressure as the automotive giant plans extensive cost-saving measures. The share price recently hovered around 88.58 euros, significantly below its 52-week high of 128.60 euros. CEO Oliver Blume emphasizes the necessity of reducing expenses, citing labor costs in Germany as often double those at other European locations. The company's operational result has declined by over 20% in the first nine months, intensifying the urgency for action. Despite a stable group turnover slightly above the previous year's level, Volkswagen sees no alternative to implementing harsh austerity measures.

Potential Impact on Workforce and Suppliers

The proposed cost-cutting strategies could have far-reaching consequences. Rumors suggest the closure of at least three German plants, potentially affecting tens of thousands of jobs. Volkswagen is also reportedly seeking a 10% reduction in union-negotiated wages and considering the elimination of long-service bonuses. These developments have raised concerns among suppliers, particularly in rural areas, who fear for jobs and tax revenues. The situation at Volkswagen is viewed as a warning signal for German economic policy, with 61% of survey respondents opposing state intervention to prevent plant closures.

