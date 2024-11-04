NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options on six Finnish Stock Classes (302/24)

As of November 11, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Fortum (FORTUM), Neste (NESTE), Nokia (NOA), Nordea (NDAFI), Stora Enso R (STE) and UPM (UPM). From that date, the new futures contracts will be available for trading and clearing. Stock Class ISIN Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker ---------------------------------------------------------------- Fortum Oyj FI0009007132 FORTUM FORTUM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Neste Corporation FI0009013296 NESTE NESTE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nokia Oyj FI0009000681 NOA NOKIA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Abp FI4000297767 NDAFI NDA FI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Stora Enso Oyj R FI0009005961 STE STERV ---------------------------------------------------------------- UPM-Kymmene Oyj FI0009005987 UPM UPM ---------------------------------------------------------------- There is no change in the products in this connection. Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further details) -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1256963