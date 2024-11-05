Anzeige
CORRECTION: Savencia Cheese USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Select Soft Ripened Cheeses

NEW HOLLAND, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in our Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Labels for Identification Purposes

Labels for Identification Purposes
Labels for Identification Purposes

The following products are affected by this recall:

Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Product UPC: 4099100084016*

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Case GTIN: 10071448504211

  • Product UPC: 071448504214

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Case GTIN: 10820581678538

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Case GTIN: 10820581678613

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

12/8oz Industrial Brie

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Case GTIN: 10077901005226

  • Product UPC: 077901005229

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

Market Basket Brie, 6/8oz

  • Best Buy Date: 12/24/2024

  • Case GTIN: 10049705666309

  • Product UPC: 049705666302

  • Mfg Date: 9/30/2024

Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb

  • Best Buy Date: 1/13/2025

  • Case GTIN: 50758108712312

  • Mfg Date: 10/15/2024

The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best buy date on the product labels. These products had limited regional distribution in the United States. The few retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves. Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

This voluntary recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

*UPC was stated incorrectly in original release. Updated to reflect correct UPC.

Contact Information

Kriston Ohm
kriston.ohm@savencia.com

SOURCE: Savencia Cheese USA

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
