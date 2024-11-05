Zalando, the online fashion retailer, has reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024, despite a recent 1.7% dip in share price to €27.58 on XETRA. The company's earnings per share soared to €0.37, a significant improvement from the previous year's -€0.03. Revenue climbed by 16.19% to €2.64 billion, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 7.8% to €3.5 billion. The adjusted EBIT saw a remarkable rise from €23 million to €93 million, reflecting a margin of 3.9%. These figures indicate robust business development, although the stock price has yet to fully reflect this positive trajectory.

Analysts Project Future Growth

Financial experts are optimistic about Zalando's prospects, forecasting an average earnings per share of €0.982 for the full year 2024. The consensus price target stands at €34.93, suggesting considerable upside potential. Analysts particularly commend the improved gross margin, attributed to higher selling prices, and the efficient capital deployment that led to a cash reserve increase to €2.4 billion. Looking ahead, Zalando expects GMV growth of 3-5% and revenue growth of 2-5% for the full year 2024, with adjusted EBIT projected between €440 and €480 million.

