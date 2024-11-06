In a strategic move that could impact Nokia's market position, France has decided to repurchase a majority stake in Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) from the Finnish network equipment manufacturer. The French government will initially acquire 80% of the company, with an option for complete ownership. This decision aims to bolster France's digital independence and secure industrial expertise within its borders. ASN, a global leader in undersea cables, has laid over 750,000 kilometers of cable and counts major international digital network operators among its clients.

Financial Implications for Nokia

While the exact purchase price remains undisclosed, media reports suggest an investment of approximately 100 million euros. This development may significantly affect Nokia's standing in the network infrastructure sector and attract investor attention. Despite this divestment, Nokia continues to make strides in 5G technology, recently expanding its collaboration with Taiwan Mobile and strengthening its position in the Asian market. The company's stock currently trades at 4.287 euros, showing a slight daily decrease of 0.63% but maintaining a robust year-to-date growth of 32.67%. With a market capitalization of 24.1 billion euros, Nokia remains a significant player in the EURO STOXX 50.

Ad

Fresh Nokia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nokia analysis...