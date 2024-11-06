YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Reunite: Introducing Yaber Projector L2s in Stunning Misty White and Lunar Rock

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, continues its strong collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute, introducing Yaber Projector L2s in two distinguished Pantone colors: the newly released Misty White and the previously celebrated Lunar Rock from the K3 series. This partnership elevates the projector's aesthetic appeal, providing a stylish and accessible option for entry-level projector enthusiasts.

"Misty White, emblematic of a vaporous daytime sky, is a softly subtle white with a blue-gray tint," explains Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Composed and cool in temperature and attitude, it signifies our desire for simple solutions and creative technologies that can enhance our lives." Misty White brings a sense of peace and tranquility, giving Yaber Projector L2s a role beyond function, turning it into a symbol of refined living.

Reflecting Yaber's vision of harmonious simplicity in home entertainment, Misty White aligns perfectly with modern, minimalist tastes. Meanwhile, Lunar Rock, with its timeless elegance, nods to Yaber's successful K3 series collaboration, making it a striking choice for those who appreciate classic design.

Enjoy $110 off the L2s on Amazon U.S., now priced at $159.99 from the original $269.99. With options of the elegant Lunar Rock, the minimalist Misty White, and the standard color, Yaber Projector L2s allows users to express their personal style while enjoying top-tier performance.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues redefining entertainment excellence.

