The battery maker reports that acquiring the module manufacturing assets is the first step in its plan to build out a vertically integrated domestic manufacturing footprint that will next include a 5 GW solar cell facility. From pv magazine USA Freyr Battery, a U. S. -based battery manufacturer has agreed to acquire the U. S. solar manufacturing assets of Trina Solar for $340 million. The manufacturing assets include a 5 GW, 1. 35 million square foot solar module manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas, that started production this month. The facility is expected to ramp up to full production ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
