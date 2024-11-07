DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Strong leasing outcomes continue to drive income growth

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Strong leasing outcomes continue to drive income growth 07-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 November 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Strong leasing outcomes continue to drive income growth Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 ("Q2" or the "Quarter"). Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "Having previously stated that we believed the market was bottoming out and with two consecutive quarters of broadly flat valuations behind us, it is pleasing to report a marginal increase in our portfolio valuation at the halfway point of the year. While one swallow does not make a summer, this does support our belief that, generally speaking, we are at the start of a gradual upwards trend. However, the importance of stock selection and proactive asset management to drive returns remains as acute as ever and the 20 plus lettings, lease renewals, re-gears and rent reviews at significant average premiums to ERV and previous rent that we have undertaken during the Quarter, as well as the sales we continue to make on terms ahead of valuation, will be supportive of future earnings and dividend cover. "In September we also welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority's exemption of investment companies from PRIIPs and MiFID II regulation which previously obliged wealth managers and platforms to make disclosures about costs which were misleading and ultimately detrimental to investment performance. With the situation now being resolved and as the investment industry gradually adjusts to this change, we expect the Company's competitive cost structure and high returns to be very attractive to new investors seeking strong returns from UK real estate." Highlights Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpins fully covered dividend -- 1.5p dividend per share approved for the Quarter, fully covered by unaudited European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") earnings per share[1], in line with target of at least 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2025 (FY24: 5.8p). This target dividend represents a 7.9% yield based on the prevailing 76p share price[2] -- EPRA earnings per share of 1.5p for the Quarter (FY25 Q1: 1.5p) -- During the Quarter, a 1.5% increase in like-for-like[3] passing rent and a 0.8% increase in like-for-like estimated rental value ("ERV"), driven by 1.1% like-for-like rental growth in the industrial sector, with all other sectors showing stable ERVs -- Portfolio ERV (GBP49.3m) exceeds passing rent (GBP44.3m) by 11% (30 Jun 2024: 13%) reflecting the reversion captured and sale of vacant property undertaken during the Quarter. With approximately half of this reversion available from each of leasing events and vacancy respectively, there remains significant potential to grow rental income by capturing this at (typically) five-yearly rent reviews or on re-letting, in addition to continuing to drive rental growth through asset management and selling vacant property to developers or owner-managers -- Leasing activity during the Quarter comprised 20 new lettings, lease renewals and regears across 12 assets as well as two rent reviews. In aggregate, these initiatives were completed in line with ERV and, for let properties, 9% above previous passing rent -- EPRA occupancy[4] has improved to 93.5% (30 Jun 2024: 91.8%), with 2% of vacant ERV subject to refurbishment, primarily due to the sale of vacant offices in Castle Donington and GBP0.7m of new rent being added to the rent roll from: ? Completing two rent reviews on industrial assets at an aggregate 33% above previous passing rent; and ? Letting eight vacant units across five assets in the industrial, office and other sectors, in aggregate, in line with ERV. Valuations stable across the Company's c.GBP580m portfolio, with a small uptick on a like-for-like basis -- Having remained flat during the last two quarters, the value of the Company's portfolio of 152 assets was GBP582.4m, an increase of 0.5% on a like-for-like basis during the Quarter, net of GBP2.2m of capital expenditure -- Q2 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[5] of 2.0% -- NAV per share grew marginally by 0.4% to 93.5p (30 Jun 2024: 93.1p) with a NAV of GBP412.2m (30 Jun 2024: GBP410.3m) Asset recycling continues to generate aggregate proceeds in excess of valuation Since 30 June 2024 the Company has successfully disposed of three assets at an aggregate 13% premium to previous valuation, comprising: -- Vacant offices in Castle Donington for GBP1.75m in line with its 30 June 2024 valuation; -- One unit of a two-unit industrial asset in Sheffield sold to an owner-occupier for GBP0.55m, 10% ahead of its 30 June 2024 valuation; and -- In October, a vacant office asset in Solihull sold to a developer for GBP1.4m, 33% ahead of 30 June 2024 valuation. Proceeds from disposals have been used to reduce variable rate borrowings. Redevelopment and refurbishment activity continues to be accretive with an expected yield on cost of c.7% -- GBP2.2m of capital expenditure undertaken during the Quarter, primarily relating to the extension of an industrial building in Livingston, office refurbishments in Leeds and Manchester and an industrial refurbishment in Aberdeen. All works are expected to enhance the assets' valuations and environmental credentials and, once let, increase rents to give a yield on cost of at least 7%, ahead of the Company's marginal cost of borrowing -- During the Quarter the Company generated GBP0.1m (Q1: GBP0.1m) of revenue from its owned solar panel installations, selling the clean electricity generated to tenants and exporting any surplus. In addition, new solar arrays in Norwich and Ipswich were brought into use, meaning 13 of the Company's buildings are now generating their own electricity, with further installations planned during the remainder of the financial year -- Weighted average energy performance certificate rating has improved to C(52) (30 Jun 2024: C(53)) with re-ratings being carried out across five assets during the Quarter Prudent debt levels -- Net gearing[6] was 28.6% loan-to-value as of 30 Sept 2024 (30 Jun 24: 28.8%) with property disposal proceeds during the Quarter broadly funding capital expenditure -- GBP174m of drawn debt comprising GBP140m (80%) of fixed rate debt and GBP34m (20%) drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Weighted average cost of aggregate borrowings is 4.0% (30 Jun 24: 3.9%) -- Fixed rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 5.5 years and a weighted average cost of 3.4% offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation Dividends The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 30 August 2024 relating to Q1, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the Quarter payable on Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, which will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID"). Net asset value The Company's unaudited NAV at 30 September 2024 was GBP412.2m, or approximately 93.5p per share: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 30 June 2024 93.1 410.3 Valuation increase, depreciation and profit on disposal 0.4 1.9 EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.5 6.6 Interim quarterly dividend, paid during the Quarter, relating to Q1 (1.5) (6.6) NAV at 30 September 2024 93.5 412.2

The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2024 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend per share of 1.5p during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.5p per share for the Quarter to be paid on Friday 29 November 2024. Investment Manager's commentary

Market update

We mentioned in our last quarterly update that after a period of stabilisation, the trajectory of valuations appeared to be turning positive and after two consecutive quarters of being broadly flat, it is pleasing to report that in this Quarter the valuation of the Company's portfolio was up marginally, leading to a stable NAV per share during 2024. This profile is consistent with our strongly held view that market values have now bottomed out and the prevailing trend is gradually upwards, supported by falling interest rates and the continued strength of the occupier markets, which should also deliver rental growth.

