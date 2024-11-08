Alta Global and UFC Gym Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alta Global Group Ltd. (NYSE American:MMA) and UFC Gym Group on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, November 9, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Alta Global: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/mma_access

UFC Gym: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/ufc_access

In an exclusive interview, Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into the company's partnership with UFC Gym and how it's reshaping the global martial arts and combat sports industry. Alta's comprehensive suite of products, including the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, Alta Community, and mixedmartialarts.com, position the company as a central figure in the industry's digital transformation.

Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC Gym, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide additional insight into its partnership with Alta. The partnership aims to integrate Alta's innovative products across UFC Gym's extensive network of over 150 global gyms. With 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC Gym has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide.

Alta Global is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Alta Global Group Ltd.

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is seeking to increase consumer participation in martial arts and combat sports whilst building upon existing community offerings within the sector. Alta currently has three business units designed to provide services to and monetize all key stakeholders in the sector, namely fans, participants, coaches, gym owners and athletes.

TrainAlta ( www.trainalta.com ) partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.

Hype (www.hype.co) is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today's age of social media.

MixedMartialArts.com (www.mixedmartialarts.com) is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum.

For further information about Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), please visit www.altaglobalgroup.com or https://ir.altaglobalgroup.com/news-events/presentations for a copy of our latest corporate presentation.

Follow us on social media via Follow us on social media via https://www.facebook.com/trainalta.

https://x.com/altaglobalgroup

https://www.instagram.com/trainalta/ or

https://au.linkedin.com/company/trainalta

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com .

Follow UFC GYM through the below platforms:

FACEBOOK - Facebook.com/UFCGYM

YOUTUBE - Youtube.com/UFCGYM

INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & X - @UFCGYM

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com