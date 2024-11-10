Tesla's stock soared to unprecedented levels following Donald Trump's surprise election win. Within days, the electric vehicle manufacturer's share price surged over 25%, closing at $321.22 on Friday. This meteoric rise catapulted Tesla's market value beyond the trillion-dollar mark, solidifying CEO Elon Musk's position as the world's wealthiest individual with an estimated fortune exceeding $300 billion. The remarkable ascent comes amid a cooling demand for electric vehicles industry-wide and potential headwinds from a Trump administration favoring fossil fuels. However, experts suggest Tesla's unique position may allow it to benefit from the political shift.

Q3 Performance Exceeds Expectations

In a separate development, Tesla's third-quarter results for 2024 surpassed analyst predictions, showcasing impressive profit growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges and rising raw material costs. The company reported record-breaking revenues, driven by strong demand for Models 3 and Y. This unexpected performance triggered a significant stock price increase, with investors impressed by Tesla's ability to enhance margins in a challenging market environment. Analysts have revised their forecasts upward, indicating further potential for stock appreciation and reinforcing Tesla's leadership in the electric mobility sector.

