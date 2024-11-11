INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Refocuses Event to Highlight All Encompassing Divisions of Canadian Advanced Manufacturing Ahead of Montréal Show

Evolving the show into dedicated areas of packaging, automation, design & manufacturing, plastics, processing and battery manufacturing emphasizes Canada's contributions to global manufacturing holistically.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal and Advanced Design and Manufacturing Toronto, organized by Informa Markets Engineering, announces its refreshed event look and feel, shifting from the previous co-located floorplan, now coming together under the single name of ADM. The co-located Canadian events known as PACKEX, ATX, D&M, Expoplast, PBS and FabBatt will now be hosted as pavilions encompassing Packaging, Automation, Design & Manufacturing, Plastics, Processing and Battery Manufacturing starting at the Montréal show.

"The intentional shift was inspired by the need to celebrate Canadian Advanced Manufacturing from a global perspective, without segmenting the industry into distinct divisions," shares Kayle Kvinge, Event Director. "Now more than ever manufacturing involves cross-functional resources and integrated principles permeate the future opportunities these businesses offer. This change allows ADM to reach a broader audience in a more meaningful way, resulting in better discovery and exploration across various sectors, and a more elevated platform for Canadians in manufacturing."

The event will continue to have a strong focus in Canada, with 82% of attendees coming from Quebec, and 95% from Canada overall. Manufacturing plays a key part the country's economy, accounting for approximately $174 billion of the country's GDP, manufacturing represents more than 10% of Canada's total GDP. Manufacturers export more than $354 billion each year, representing 68% of all of Canada's merchandise exports. Packaging continues to be a significant part of ADM and the sector, with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030.

ADM continues to attract leading manufacturing suppliers from every sector, sourcing a rich variety of products and services needed to fulfill the entire manufacturing pipeline.

"Leaning into advanced design & manufacturing as the overarching focus and highlighting sectors by their respective functions will allow attendees to comprehensively understand the full range the platform serves, better conveying the event's purpose - to bring Canada's entire manufacturing industry together," says James Downham, President & CEO of PAC Global, Canada's largest packaging association and founders of the PACKEX brand. "Overall, the refresh gives a clear idea of what technologies the ADM events showcase, what industries are being served, and better represents the breadth of Quebec and Ontario manufacturing as a whole."

Along with the unified name launching this year, the show will feature the return of its Centre Stage, the epicenter of the expo floor, hosting panel discussions, live demos, thought leadership presentations from Port of Montréal, Swisslog, NGen and Canadian Plastics Pact. The Tech Theatre will also present live demos from exhibitors such as ABB, Jenike & Johnson Ltd., Laporte Consultants, Liftow Limited and Swisslog.

Underscoring Canada's contributions to sustainable manufacturing, the first day agenda will host the Reuse Innovation Showcase, presented by PAC Global and Canadian Plastics Pact, in collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada. The following day will include the new Battery Manufacturing and Materials conference, with both days providing curated products and solutions to explore for eco conscious resources.

Attendees will be able to discover more about the show's refresh at Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal (Nov 13-14) taking place at Palais des congrès de Montréal, bringing together Canada's top suppliers, manufacturers and more. Register for the premier event here.

About Advanced Design and Manufacturing Canada

Advanced Design and Manufacturing Canada (ADM), organized by Informa Markets Engineering, includes Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal and Advanced Design and Manufacturing Toronto. Bringing together the nation's top engineers, business leaders, companies, and innovative thinkers across Packaging, Automation, Design & Manufacturing, Plastics, Processing, Battery Manufacturing and more to elevate Advanced Manufacturing in Canada. The biennial alternating events explore the latest products, technologies, trends and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit informa.com . Stay up to date with the latest news on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.

