TechGALA 2025 - Aichi's First International Startup Conference

NAGOYA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / In the startup world there's a lot of talk about 'disruption,' but Japanese culture doesn't really do disruption. What it does do is have a highly-skilled, self-motivated workforce working unabashedly hard towards clear goals. If you add the ability to innovate to that, then you have a recipe for success.





That's the Aichi way of doing things; innovation working within a system, rather than against it. Aichi centers around Nagoya, a manufacturing hub halfway between Tokyo and Osaka, and is long home to many of Japan's major industries. Its biggest claim to fame internationally is being the home of Toyota, but Aichi provides a wealth of components and technologies that you probably used several times already today!

And now, with the launch of TechGALA, Aichi is ready to share its unique take on innovation within a system with the world, in the region's first-ever startup event.

Akihisa Mizuno, Chairman of the Central Japan Economic Federation - one of the organizations responsible for bringing TechGALA to life - said, "our goal is to build an ecosystem where manufacturing and research work together to create internationally competitive startups that leverage deep tech. We hope that TechGALA Japan will serve as a catalyst for startups to flourish."

From the 4th-6th of February 2025 over several venues within Nagoya's vibrant Sakae district, TechGALA will host over 300 guest speakers from both Japan and overseas, a hackathon, a pitch contest, and many other side events.

TechGALA will focus on five core themes: Mobility, exploring borderless future transportation; Sustainable Environment, addressing global efforts to build a resilient Earth; Material, focusing on innovation and evolution in industrial materials; Life Science/Well-Being, highlighting advancements in health and well-being; and Advanced Technology, showcasing cutting-edge tech like AI and robotics to drive societal and industrial transformation.

An impressive lineup of international and local speakers join us to expound on these five key themes. Dr. Adriana Marais, a renowned expert in space exploration, and Marcus Brauchli, Chairman of Blue Ocean and former Executive Editor of The Washington Post, are among the distinguished guests. Other prominent speakers include Professor Seita Emori, a leading climate scientist, Mari Ogiso, Co-CEO of SDG Impact Japan, Rina Sakai, CEO of Fermentation Station, Takaya Matsuda, Co-CEO of HERALBONY, and Christina Yasuda, an expert in digital identity systems at SPRIN-D.

In addition to the main conference, TechGALA will host Aichi's first large-scale pitch contest: The Global Startup Showcase. Designed for both Japanese startups looking to enter overseas markets and global startups aiming to penetrate the Japanese market, startups aligned with TechGALA's core themes are all invited to come and compete. In addition to the winner being awarded a cash prize of one million yen, finalists will be given the opportunity to meet with major Japanese companies, receive support for their expansion into Japan, and participate in side events to discover new partnerships and market development opportunities.

The application window to participate in the Global Startup Showcase is open now until November 15th - time to start preparing your pitch!

Early bird tickets for general admission are also on sale for 30% off until December 4th. Details on how to buy tickets and the full list of speakers and guest judges can be found here: https://techgala.jp/en/

Stay tuned for more info, and we can't wait to see you at TechGALA 2025!

