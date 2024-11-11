Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Nov-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 133.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.4834p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,911,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,911,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.4834p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 610 134.50 09:09:27 00309792345TRLO1 XLON 773 134.50 09:09:27 00309792344TRLO1 XLON 1735 134.50 09:09:27 00309792343TRLO1 XLON 1140 134.50 09:09:27 00309792346TRLO1 XLON 1778 134.00 09:18:33 00309800340TRLO1 XLON 4906 134.00 09:18:33 00309800341TRLO1 XLON 1678 135.00 10:24:46 00309834441TRLO1 XLON 4320 134.50 10:24:46 00309834442TRLO1 XLON 1390 134.50 10:24:46 00309834443TRLO1 XLON 95 134.50 10:30:44 00309834691TRLO1 XLON 271 134.50 10:32:03 00309834748TRLO1 XLON 498 134.50 10:32:03 00309834749TRLO1 XLON 29 134.50 10:32:15 00309834760TRLO1 XLON 500 134.50 10:55:41 00309836247TRLO1 XLON 770 134.50 10:55:41 00309836248TRLO1 XLON 150 134.50 10:55:52 00309836253TRLO1 XLON 399 134.00 11:29:17 00309837022TRLO1 XLON 2642 135.00 11:43:56 00309837511TRLO1 XLON 1021 135.00 11:43:56 00309837512TRLO1 XLON 4358 135.00 11:43:56 00309837513TRLO1 XLON 157 135.00 11:55:00 00309837852TRLO1 XLON 735 135.00 11:55:00 00309837853TRLO1 XLON 882 135.00 12:00:32 00309837961TRLO1 XLON 883 134.50 12:03:53 00309838034TRLO1 XLON 882 134.50 12:03:53 00309838035TRLO1 XLON 1042 135.00 12:03:53 00309838036TRLO1 XLON 884 135.00 12:11:00 00309838187TRLO1 XLON 906 135.00 12:11:29 00309838210TRLO1 XLON 910 135.00 12:11:56 00309838224TRLO1 XLON 891 135.00 12:19:00 00309838398TRLO1 XLON 1765 135.00 12:30:24 00309838820TRLO1 XLON 961 135.50 12:30:25 00309838821TRLO1 XLON 657 135.50 12:30:25 00309838822TRLO1 XLON 687 135.50 12:30:25 00309838823TRLO1 XLON 634 135.50 12:30:25 00309838824TRLO1 XLON 1767 135.50 12:30:32 00309838828TRLO1 XLON 679 135.00 12:31:32 00309838864TRLO1 XLON 1002 135.00 12:31:33 00309838865TRLO1 XLON 679 135.00 12:31:33 00309838866TRLO1 XLON 606 135.00 12:31:44 00309838871TRLO1 XLON 883 135.00 12:39:03 00309839042TRLO1 XLON 1772 135.00 12:55:46 00309839420TRLO1 XLON 861 134.50 13:06:12 00309839698TRLO1 XLON 861 134.50 13:06:12 00309839699TRLO1 XLON 1825 134.00 13:18:45 00309840085TRLO1 XLON 913 134.00 13:18:45 00309840086TRLO1 XLON 100 134.00 14:11:11 00309841992TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 14:11:11 00309841993TRLO1 XLON 1581 134.50 14:11:11 00309841995TRLO1 XLON 2585 134.00 14:11:18 00309841999TRLO1 XLON 861 134.00 14:11:18 00309842000TRLO1 XLON 2613 134.00 14:11:22 00309842004TRLO1 XLON 503 133.50 14:52:46 00309844055TRLO1 XLON 404 133.50 14:52:46 00309844056TRLO1 XLON 402 133.50 14:52:46 00309844057TRLO1 XLON 504 133.50 14:52:46 00309844058TRLO1 XLON 120 133.50 14:54:50 00309844171TRLO1 XLON 864 133.50 15:01:40 00309844440TRLO1 XLON 1760 133.50 15:33:39 00309845998TRLO1 XLON 1039 134.00 15:53:45 00309847053TRLO1 XLON 1415 134.00 15:53:45 00309847054TRLO1 XLON 720 134.00 15:53:45 00309847055TRLO1 XLON 346 134.00 15:53:45 00309847056TRLO1 XLON 4917 134.00 15:53:45 00309847057TRLO1 XLON 153 134.00 15:53:45 00309847058TRLO1 XLON 915 134.00 15:53:45 00309847059TRLO1 XLON 540 134.00 15:53:45 00309847060TRLO1 XLON 1324 134.00 15:53:45 00309847061TRLO1 XLON 140 134.50 15:54:10 00309847077TRLO1 XLON 2595 134.50 15:57:21 00309847219TRLO1 XLON

1440 134.50 15:57:21 00309847220TRLO1 XLON 76 134.50 15:57:30 00309847224TRLO1 XLON 7297 134.50 15:59:55 00309847336TRLO1 XLON 9100 134.50 16:00:09 00309847354TRLO1 XLON 7187 134.50 16:00:28 00309847383TRLO1 XLON 387 134.00 16:00:28 00309847384TRLO1 XLON 2500 134.50 16:20:20 00309848673TRLO1 XLON 7700 134.50 16:20:38 00309848728TRLO1 XLON 743 134.50 16:20:38 00309848729TRLO1 XLON 5682 134.50 16:21:00 00309848771TRLO1 XLON 833 134.50 16:21:39 00309848802TRLO1 XLON 833 134.50 16:23:26 00309848983TRLO1 XLON 6 134.50 16:24:50 00309849084TRLO1 XLON 705 134.50 16:24:50 00309849085TRLO1 XLON 123 134.50 16:24:50 00309849086TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

