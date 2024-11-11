Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.11.24
15:29 Uhr
1,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,91019:16
Dow Jones News
11.11.2024 18:43 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 November 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 November 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      125,000 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          133.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.4834p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,911,151 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,911,151) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.4834p                    125,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
610              134.50          09:09:27         00309792345TRLO1     XLON 
773              134.50          09:09:27         00309792344TRLO1     XLON 
1735              134.50          09:09:27         00309792343TRLO1     XLON 
1140              134.50          09:09:27         00309792346TRLO1     XLON 
1778              134.00          09:18:33         00309800340TRLO1     XLON 
4906              134.00          09:18:33         00309800341TRLO1     XLON 
1678              135.00          10:24:46         00309834441TRLO1     XLON 
4320              134.50          10:24:46         00309834442TRLO1     XLON 
1390              134.50          10:24:46         00309834443TRLO1     XLON 
95               134.50          10:30:44         00309834691TRLO1     XLON 
271              134.50          10:32:03         00309834748TRLO1     XLON 
498              134.50          10:32:03         00309834749TRLO1     XLON 
29               134.50          10:32:15         00309834760TRLO1     XLON 
500              134.50          10:55:41         00309836247TRLO1     XLON 
770              134.50          10:55:41         00309836248TRLO1     XLON 
150              134.50          10:55:52         00309836253TRLO1     XLON 
399              134.00          11:29:17         00309837022TRLO1     XLON 
2642              135.00          11:43:56         00309837511TRLO1     XLON 
1021              135.00          11:43:56         00309837512TRLO1     XLON 
4358              135.00          11:43:56         00309837513TRLO1     XLON 
157              135.00          11:55:00         00309837852TRLO1     XLON 
735              135.00          11:55:00         00309837853TRLO1     XLON 
882              135.00          12:00:32         00309837961TRLO1     XLON 
883              134.50          12:03:53         00309838034TRLO1     XLON 
882              134.50          12:03:53         00309838035TRLO1     XLON 
1042              135.00          12:03:53         00309838036TRLO1     XLON 
884              135.00          12:11:00         00309838187TRLO1     XLON 
906              135.00          12:11:29         00309838210TRLO1     XLON 
910              135.00          12:11:56         00309838224TRLO1     XLON 
891              135.00          12:19:00         00309838398TRLO1     XLON 
1765              135.00          12:30:24         00309838820TRLO1     XLON 
961              135.50          12:30:25         00309838821TRLO1     XLON 
657              135.50          12:30:25         00309838822TRLO1     XLON 
687              135.50          12:30:25         00309838823TRLO1     XLON 
634              135.50          12:30:25         00309838824TRLO1     XLON 
1767              135.50          12:30:32         00309838828TRLO1     XLON 
679              135.00          12:31:32         00309838864TRLO1     XLON 
1002              135.00          12:31:33         00309838865TRLO1     XLON 
679              135.00          12:31:33         00309838866TRLO1     XLON 
606              135.00          12:31:44         00309838871TRLO1     XLON 
883              135.00          12:39:03         00309839042TRLO1     XLON 
1772              135.00          12:55:46         00309839420TRLO1     XLON 
861              134.50          13:06:12         00309839698TRLO1     XLON 
861              134.50          13:06:12         00309839699TRLO1     XLON 
1825              134.00          13:18:45         00309840085TRLO1     XLON 
913              134.00          13:18:45         00309840086TRLO1     XLON 
100              134.00          14:11:11         00309841992TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          14:11:11         00309841993TRLO1     XLON 
1581              134.50          14:11:11         00309841995TRLO1     XLON 
2585              134.00          14:11:18         00309841999TRLO1     XLON 
861              134.00          14:11:18         00309842000TRLO1     XLON 
2613              134.00          14:11:22         00309842004TRLO1     XLON 
503              133.50          14:52:46         00309844055TRLO1     XLON 
404              133.50          14:52:46         00309844056TRLO1     XLON 
402              133.50          14:52:46         00309844057TRLO1     XLON 
504              133.50          14:52:46         00309844058TRLO1     XLON 
120              133.50          14:54:50         00309844171TRLO1     XLON 
864              133.50          15:01:40         00309844440TRLO1     XLON 
1760              133.50          15:33:39         00309845998TRLO1     XLON 
1039              134.00          15:53:45         00309847053TRLO1     XLON 
1415              134.00          15:53:45         00309847054TRLO1     XLON 
720              134.00          15:53:45         00309847055TRLO1     XLON 
346              134.00          15:53:45         00309847056TRLO1     XLON 
4917              134.00          15:53:45         00309847057TRLO1     XLON 
153              134.00          15:53:45         00309847058TRLO1     XLON 
915              134.00          15:53:45         00309847059TRLO1     XLON 
540              134.00          15:53:45         00309847060TRLO1     XLON 
1324              134.00          15:53:45         00309847061TRLO1     XLON 
140              134.50          15:54:10         00309847077TRLO1     XLON 
2595              134.50          15:57:21         00309847219TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2024 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1440              134.50          15:57:21         00309847220TRLO1     XLON 
76               134.50          15:57:30         00309847224TRLO1     XLON 
7297              134.50          15:59:55         00309847336TRLO1     XLON 
9100              134.50          16:00:09         00309847354TRLO1     XLON 
7187              134.50          16:00:28         00309847383TRLO1     XLON 
387              134.00          16:00:28         00309847384TRLO1     XLON 
2500              134.50          16:20:20         00309848673TRLO1     XLON 
7700              134.50          16:20:38         00309848728TRLO1     XLON 
743              134.50          16:20:38         00309848729TRLO1     XLON 
5682              134.50          16:21:00         00309848771TRLO1     XLON 
833              134.50          16:21:39         00309848802TRLO1     XLON 
833              134.50          16:23:26         00309848983TRLO1     XLON 
6               134.50          16:24:50         00309849084TRLO1     XLON 
705              134.50          16:24:50         00309849085TRLO1     XLON 
123              134.50          16:24:50         00309849086TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  358391 
EQS News ID:  2027357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2027357&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2024 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
