Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 11 November 2024, it purchased a total of 108,363 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 11/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 108,363 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.55 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.61 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.5911

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 214,853,006 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 214,853,006 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 995 4.5500 12:08:23 1J4XA5YGW Euronext Dublin 1,482 4.5750 12:35:42 1J4XA5YOR Euronext Dublin 2,013 4.5750 12:35:42 1J4XA5YOT Euronext Dublin 798 4.5550 12:36:25 1J4XA5YP2 Euronext Dublin 4,354 4.5700 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXH Euronext Dublin 2,690 4.5700 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXI Euronext Dublin 1,300 4.5700 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXK Euronext Dublin 1,968 4.5650 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXJ Euronext Dublin 99 4.5700 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXL Euronext Dublin 2,701 4.5700 14:02:46 1J4XA5ZXM Euronext Dublin 1,576 4.5650 14:07:13 1J4XA5ZZY Euronext Dublin 1,579 4.5650 14:07:13 1J4XA5ZZZ Euronext Dublin 755 4.5650 14:07:13 1J4XA6004 Euronext Dublin 644 4.5600 14:07:34 1J4XA6007 Euronext Dublin 222 4.5650 14:07:47 1J4XA600C Euronext Dublin 222 4.5650 14:07:47 1J4XA600D Euronext Dublin 4,465 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DC Euronext Dublin 4,575 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DD Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DJ Euronext Dublin 596 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DI Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DH Euronext Dublin 103 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DK Euronext Dublin 103 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DL Euronext Dublin 2,996 4.5750 14:30:03 1J4XA60DM Euronext Dublin 681 4.5750 14:57:36 1J4XA61C8 Euronext Dublin 683 4.5750 14:57:36 1J4XA61C9 Euronext Dublin 2,256 4.6000 15:14:23 1J4XA61UB Euronext Dublin 952 4.6000 15:14:23 1J4XA61UE Euronext Dublin 2,929 4.6000 15:14:23 1J4XA61UD Euronext Dublin 780 4.6000 15:14:23 1J4XA61UC Euronext Dublin 5,246 4.6050 15:59:48 1J4XA63HB Euronext Dublin 5,182 4.6050 15:59:48 1J4XA63HA Euronext Dublin 4,572 4.6050 15:59:48 1J4XA63HC Euronext Dublin 649 4.6050 15:59:48 1J4XA63HD Euronext Dublin 4,970 4.6050 15:59:50 1J4XA63HF Euronext

