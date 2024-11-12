Infineon, Germany's leading semiconductor manufacturer, faces headwinds as it navigates through a period of sluggish demand and inventory corrections. The company's CEO, expressing concern over the current semiconductor destocking in the automotive sector, warns of potential supply bottlenecks reminiscent of post-pandemic shortages if inventories are reduced too drastically. This cautious outlook is compounded by Infineon's expectation of rising costs for underutilized production facilities, potentially amounting to approximately 1 billion euros.

Financial Projections and Market Outlook

For the fiscal year 2024/25, Infineon anticipates a slight decline in revenue and a segment result margin in the mid to high teens percentage range, marking a decrease from the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company plans to maintain its dividend at 0.35 euros per share. The semiconductor giant foresees a subdued business development, with current growth impulses limited primarily to the artificial intelligence sector. The cyclical recovery is delayed as customers continue to reduce their elevated inventory levels, clouding the short-term demand outlook and potentially impacting Infineon's market position.

