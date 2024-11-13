TAG Immobilien AG reports a robust performance for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing resilience in its core business. Despite a slight dip in FFO I to €130.5 million, the company saw an increase in FFO II to €167.5 million. The German real estate firm experienced notable growth in its domestic rental market, with a 2.8% annual increase in like-for-like rent and a reduction in residential vacancy rates to 4.1%. In a move that's set to please investors, TAG Immobilien announced plans to reinstate dividend payments after a two-year hiatus, proposing a €0.40 per share payout for the 2024 fiscal year.

Optimistic Outlook and Financial Targets

Looking ahead, TAG Immobilien maintains an upbeat forecast for the current fiscal year, aiming for the upper end of its projected range. The company anticipates FFO I to reach between €170 and €174 million, with FFO II expected to fall within €217 to €223 million. For 2025, TAG sets even more ambitious goals, projecting FFO I to climb to €172-176 million and FFO II to range from €233 to €243 million. This positive outlook reflects management's confidence in the company's future growth trajectory and improved financial position.

