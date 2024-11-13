Linedata's innovative solution enhances efficiency and value for one of China's leading banks

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology, data, and services, today announces the successful implementation of its Linedata Global Hedge solution for the Bank of Shanghai (BOSCI). The solution was selected to drive efficiency, value, and enhanced service, especially to improve portfolio management and calculations. BOSCI decided to switch to Linedata Global Hedge to balance cost and value. The transition was completed in Q1 of this year.

The senior management from BOSC International Company Limited,a local Chinese investment bank in Hong Kong, said, "Switching to Linedata Global Hedge was the right move for us at this time. We were looking for a solution that offered long-term value and service, and Linedata's local expertise, combined with their support teams fluent in multiple languages, made them the ideal partner. The implementation has been smooth, and we are already seeing the benefits in terms of efficiency and accuracy."

"We are delighted to welcome the Bank of Shanghai to our growing family of clients in the APAC region," added Sally Crane, Managing Director of Linedata Asia. "Our local presence, combined with teams fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English, allows us to meet the unique needs of large Chinese banks. We have supported Chinese asset managers for many years, and our deep understanding of their specific requirements ensures we deliver solutions that provide real value."

Linedata Global Hedge solution offers the Bank of Shanghai flexible reporting capabilities and superior integration with third-party data platforms commonly used by Chinese asset managers, such as Bloomberg. This integration also facilitates more accurate calculation of the Net Asset Value, enhancing the precision of their investment book of records.

One of the key benefits of Linedata's solution is its ability to support complex fixed income functionalities, including intricate fixed income products. This capability is critical for large financial institutions like BOSCI, ensuring they can manage their portfolios with greater accuracy and efficiency. The automated reporting processes enabled by Linedata are particularly valuable for Chinese banks with large structures as it allows them to save significant time, provide more accurate data, and enable quicker access to vital information, streamlining operations and enhancing decision-making.

ABOUT THE BANK OF SHANGHAI

The Bank of Shanghai (BOSC International Company Limited), established in 1995 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, is a leading commercial bank offering a wide range of financial services including retail, corporate, and investment banking, as well as wealth management. Serving a diverse clientele from individual consumers to large corporations, BOSCI operates a comprehensive network across China. Committed to innovation, efficiency, and customer service, the bank leverages advanced technology to drive digital transformation and sustainable development, delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit https://www.boscinternational.com/

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700 clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1250 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.3 million in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN Reuters LDSV.PA Bloomberg LIN:FP. linedata.com

