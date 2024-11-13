Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Nov-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 13 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 116,785 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.6353p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 331,675,229 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (331,675,229) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.6353p 116,785

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 825 126.00 08:02:29 00310225648TRLO1 XLON 450 127.50 08:21:58 00310242738TRLO1 XLON 103 127.50 08:22:59 00310243598TRLO1 XLON 825 127.50 08:44:14 00310260064TRLO1 XLON 861 127.50 08:44:15 00310260068TRLO1 XLON 888 127.00 08:44:15 00310260069TRLO1 XLON 1654 127.00 08:44:19 00310260115TRLO1 XLON 865 127.00 08:44:42 00310260434TRLO1 XLON 898 127.00 08:46:16 00310261832TRLO1 XLON 900 128.00 09:03:04 00310280803TRLO1 XLON 1671 127.50 09:07:42 00310287024TRLO1 XLON 72 129.00 09:48:38 00310341148TRLO1 XLON 505 129.00 09:48:38 00310341153TRLO1 XLON 492 129.00 09:48:38 00310341154TRLO1 XLON 1068 129.00 09:48:38 00310341155TRLO1 XLON 505 129.00 09:48:38 00310341157TRLO1 XLON 45 129.00 09:50:15 00310342731TRLO1 XLON 851 129.00 10:02:00 00310349722TRLO1 XLON 597 129.00 10:18:54 00310350191TRLO1 XLON 441 129.00 10:19:42 00310350214TRLO1 XLON 822 129.00 10:22:13 00310350295TRLO1 XLON 848 129.00 10:52:50 00310352213TRLO1 XLON 3541 128.50 10:52:51 00310352217TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 10:52:51 00310352218TRLO1 XLON 1548 129.00 10:52:51 00310352219TRLO1 XLON 550 129.00 10:52:51 00310352220TRLO1 XLON 505 129.00 10:52:51 00310352221TRLO1 XLON 108 129.00 10:52:51 00310352222TRLO1 XLON 886 128.50 10:52:59 00310352228TRLO1 XLON 855 128.00 11:03:17 00310352802TRLO1 XLON 252 128.00 11:12:34 00310353187TRLO1 XLON 602 128.00 11:12:34 00310353188TRLO1 XLON 1 128.00 11:12:34 00310353189TRLO1 XLON 81 128.00 12:02:05 00310354624TRLO1 XLON 826 127.50 12:02:05 00310354625TRLO1 XLON 825 127.50 12:27:55 00310355412TRLO1 XLON 825 127.50 12:27:55 00310355413TRLO1 XLON 826 127.50 12:27:55 00310355414TRLO1 XLON 806 127.50 12:27:55 00310355415TRLO1 XLON 651 128.00 12:27:58 00310355416TRLO1 XLON 776 128.00 12:27:58 00310355417TRLO1 XLON 172 129.00 12:46:29 00310355835TRLO1 XLON 982 129.00 12:46:29 00310355836TRLO1 XLON 103 129.00 12:46:29 00310355837TRLO1 XLON 614 129.00 12:46:29 00310355838TRLO1 XLON 1025 129.00 12:46:30 00310355840TRLO1 XLON 623 129.00 12:46:30 00310355841TRLO1 XLON 650 129.00 12:46:30 00310355842TRLO1 XLON 500 129.00 12:57:37 00310356223TRLO1 XLON 400 129.00 13:13:23 00310356541TRLO1 XLON 600 129.00 13:19:37 00310356746TRLO1 XLON 400 129.00 13:20:05 00310356753TRLO1 XLON 1361 129.00 13:22:48 00310356816TRLO1 XLON 158 129.00 13:22:48 00310356817TRLO1 XLON 826 128.50 13:22:48 00310356818TRLO1 XLON 825 128.50 13:22:48 00310356819TRLO1 XLON 825 128.50 13:22:48 00310356820TRLO1 XLON 825 128.50 13:22:48 00310356821TRLO1 XLON 543 130.00 13:40:26 00310358288TRLO1 XLON 525 130.00 13:40:26 00310358289TRLO1 XLON 1681 129.50 13:40:27 00310358290TRLO1 XLON 35 129.50 13:40:27 00310358291TRLO1 XLON 3365 129.50 13:43:58 00310358536TRLO1 XLON 2547 129.00 13:58:17 00310358843TRLO1 XLON 1028 129.00 13:58:17 00310358844TRLO1 XLON 894 129.00 13:58:17 00310358845TRLO1 XLON 893 129.00 13:58:17 00310358846TRLO1 XLON 894 129.00 13:58:17 00310358847TRLO1 XLON 1663 128.50 13:58:18 00310358848TRLO1 XLON 860 128.00 14:32:12 00310359936TRLO1 XLON

859 128.00 14:32:12 00310359937TRLO1 XLON 859 128.00 14:32:12 00310359938TRLO1 XLON 859 128.00 14:32:12 00310359939TRLO1 XLON 860 128.00 14:32:12 00310359940TRLO1 XLON 860 128.00 14:32:12 00310359941TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 14:36:45 00310360022TRLO1 XLON 1083 128.50 14:36:45 00310360023TRLO1 XLON 1600 128.50 14:36:45 00310360024TRLO1 XLON 3437 128.00 14:51:58 00310360463TRLO1 XLON 200 128.00 15:07:00 00310361009TRLO1 XLON 158 128.00 15:07:00 00310361010TRLO1 XLON 400 128.00 15:07:00 00310361011TRLO1 XLON 1409 128.00 15:18:44 00310361463TRLO1 XLON 15 128.00 15:18:44 00310361464TRLO1 XLON 1100 128.00 15:20:18 00310361566TRLO1 XLON 809 129.00 16:09:29 00310363609TRLO1 XLON 3200 129.00 16:09:29 00310363610TRLO1 XLON 928 129.00 16:09:29 00310363611TRLO1 XLON 4458 129.00 16:10:12 00310363659TRLO1 XLON 476 129.00 16:10:12 00310363660TRLO1 XLON 1278 129.00 16:10:12 00310363661TRLO1 XLON 589 129.00 16:10:12 00310363662TRLO1 XLON 147 129.00 16:10:13 00310363666TRLO1 XLON 4003 129.00 16:10:27 00310363682TRLO1 XLON 1781 128.50 16:10:27 00310363683TRLO1 XLON 146 128.50 16:10:31 00310363688TRLO1 XLON 92 128.50 16:21:10 00310364176TRLO1 XLON 490 129.00 16:21:59 00310364227TRLO1 XLON 583 129.00 16:22:05 00310364233TRLO1 XLON 1028 129.00 16:22:05 00310364234TRLO1 XLON 324 129.00 16:22:09 00310364238TRLO1 XLON 19256 129.00 16:22:26 00310364270TRLO1 XLON 178 129.00 16:23:20 00310364324TRLO1 XLON 1151 129.00 16:23:20 00310364325TRLO1 XLON 1239 129.00 16:23:20 00310364326TRLO1 XLON 3559 129.00 16:23:20 00310364327TRLO1 XLON 11 129.00 16:23:39 00310364336TRLO1 XLON 193 129.00 16:23:45 00310364339TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

