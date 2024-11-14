Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
13.11.24
17:38 Uhr
81,86 Euro
-2,06
-2,45 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,6881,8413.11.
81,7481,8213.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC11,4000,00 %
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ81,86-2,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.